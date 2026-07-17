Papua New Guinea Announces Closure Of Taiwan Office; Taipei Says Mission Will Continue

Papua New Guinea said it would immediately close Taiwan's representative office, calling it an "administrative alignment" to strengthen ties with China, though Taipei said its mission would continue operating.
The development underscores the continuing diplomatic competition between China and Taiwan in the Pacific.
Only three island nations maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taipei.
Papua New Guinea's Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko on Thursday announced that the government had decided to immediately close Taiwan's representative office in the country, a move welcomed by China but disputed by Taipei, which said its mission would continue to operate.
The Pacific has long been a key arena for diplomatic competition between China and Taiwan. Beijing regards the self-governed island as part of its territory and opposes any international recognition that suggests statehood, while Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims.
In a Facebook post, Tkatchenko said the "physical presence of Chinese Taipei will no longer be recognised or required within the jurisdiction of Papua New Guinea," using the name Taiwan adopts in some international organisations, including APEC.
He said he had informed Chinese Ambassador Yang Xiaoguang of the decision earlier this week, describing the "administrative alignment" as an important step towards strengthening ties with Beijing.
Taiwan's foreign ministry, however, said the decision had not been discussed with Taipei in advance and that it would seek clarification from the Papua New Guinea government.
"Our representative office in Papua New Guinea will continue to operate normally and, in accordance with relevant regulations, safeguard our nation's rights and interests and provide necessary services to our nationals," the ministry said.
It added that it had contacted "like-minded countries to seek the international community's attention and support," without elaborating.
China's foreign ministry said it "highly appreciated" Papua New Guinea's decision, while the Chinese embassy in Port Moresby called it the "right decision" that would "further consolidate political foundation for the development of China-PNG bilateral relations."
Papua New Guinea briefly established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1999 before reverting to its recognition of Beijing.
Taiwan now maintains formal diplomatic ties with only three Pacific island nations—Palau, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands—but has continued to operate a de facto representative office in Papua New Guinea, as well as a similar mission in Fiji.
Only 12 countries worldwide currently maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.