PV Sindhu Vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Indian Star Eyes Semifinal Spot In Tokyo

Japan Open 2026 Badminton Highlights, PV Sindhu Vs Nozomi Okuhara: Catch play-by-play updates from the BWF Super 750 Japan Open quarter-final clash between India's Pusarla Venkata Sindhu and Japan's Nozomi Okuhara on Friday, July 17, as it happened at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Welcome to our live coverage as PV Sindhu will look to continue her impressive run at the BWF Japan Open 2026 when she takes on former world champion Nozomi Okuhara in a blockbuster women's singles quarterfinal at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo, Japan, on Friday. Fresh off a commanding 21-16, 21-14 victory over world No. 5 Han Yue, the Indian star enters the contest brimming with confidence, while Okuhara advanced after receiving a walkover following top seed An Se-young's withdrawal. The clash rekindles one of badminton's most celebrated rivalries, with both players sharing several memorable battles on the world stage. Backed by the home crowd, Okuhara will aim to capitalize on familiar conditions, but Sindhu's recent form and aggressive shot-making make this an evenly poised encounter with a semifinal berth at stake.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Jul 2026, 07:16:28 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: What Happened In Round Of 16 PV Sindhu storms into the Japan Open quarterfinals! The Indian star outclasses World No. 5 Han Yue 21-16, 21-14 in a dominant 35-minute display to set up a last-eight clash with home favourite Nozomi Okuhara.

17 Jul 2026, 06:47:58 am IST PV Sindhu Vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score, BWF Japan Open 2026: Live Streaming! Live streaming of Japan Open 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India.