Why Bankipur Bypoll Is A Make-Or-Break Test For Prashant Kishor

According to a report by Business Today, he further said, "This election is not merely about electing an MLA from Bankipur; it is not about forming or toppling a government. It is an election to establish a new political order in Bihar—to usher in a new kind of politics in the state. It is both significant and challenging. However, I am confident that the most enlightened voters of Bihar will make the right decision and cast their votes in a way that initiates a new political order in the state."