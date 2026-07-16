Why Bankipur Bypoll Is A Make-Or-Break Test For Prashant Kishor

Bankipur is Prashant Kishor's first electoral contest as a politician.
The BJP has held the Bankipur seat continuously since 1995.
The bypoll will test Jan Suraaj's organisational strength and political appeal.
After the Jan Suraaj Party’s failure in the Bihar Assembly election, the Bankipur Bypoll is far more than a contest for a single Assembly seat for Prashant Kishor.
It marks the first time the political strategist, who has spent over a decade designing election campaigns for parties across the ideological spectrum, is seeking a mandate for himself. More importantly, it is also an ultimate test for Jan Suraaj Party to present itself as a credible alternative to Bihar's two dominant political formations.
Polling for the Bankipur seat is scheduled for July 30, while votes will be counted on August 3.
The Strategist Who Decided To Enter The Arena
Before entering active politics, Prashant Kishor built a reputation as one of India's most influential election strategists, working with parties including the BJP, JD(U), Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the DMK.
After launching the Jan Suraaj movement and later converting it into a political party, Kishor shifted his focus to Bihar. Over nearly two years, he travelled extensively across the state, campaigning on issues such as governance, education, employment and corruption while positioning himself as an alternative to both the NDA and the RJD-led opposition.
Why Bankipur Is The Toughest Possible Debut?
Rather than choosing a constituency where victory appeared easier, Kishor opted to contest from one of the BJP's strongest urban bastions.
Bankipur has remained with the BJP continuously since the 1995 Assembly election. Veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha represented the seat before it passed to his son, Nitin Nabin, who retained it for five consecutive terms. In the 2025 Assembly election, Nabin defeated the RJD's Rekha Kumari by 51,936 votes.
Located in Patna district and forming part of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, Bankipur has traditionally been regarded as a Kayastha stronghold. Its sizeable upper-caste population and urban voter base have consistently favoured the BJP, making it one of the party's safest constituencies in Bihar.
Explaining why he chose such a difficult contest, Kishor said the decision was intended to challenge Bihar's traditional voting patterns.
"When people start their electoral politics, they look for safe seats for themselves. I am doing the opposite because I am telling the people of Bihar that if Bihar is to change, they must vote beyond caste and religion," Kishor told ANI.
According to a report by Business Today, he further said, "This election is not merely about electing an MLA from Bankipur; it is not about forming or toppling a government. It is an election to establish a new political order in Bihar—to usher in a new kind of politics in the state. It is both significant and challenging. However, I am confident that the most enlightened voters of Bihar will make the right decision and cast their votes in a way that initiates a new political order in the state."
Campaign Expertise Versus Organisational Strength
While Kishor has helped several parties craft winning strategies, the Bankipur bypoll will test whether Jan Suraaj can really convert public support into votes.
The challenge is particularly significant because the BJP enters the contest with a well-established organisation despite an unexpected change in candidates after Abhishek Kumar Sinha withdrew for personal reasons. The party eventually fielded Neeraj Kumar Sinha and has deployed senior leaders, including BJP president Nitin Nabin, to retain the seat.
For Kishor, a competitive performance could demonstrate that Jan Suraaj is evolving from a political movement into an electoral organisation.
Can Bihar Accommodate A Third Political Force?
For more than three decades, Bihar's politics has largely revolved around two competing formations.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal dominated state politics between 1990 and 2005 under Lalu Prasad Yadav and later Rabri Devi. Since 2005, Nitish Kumar and the JD(U), mostly in alliance with the BJP, have remained the principal force in the state's politics, apart from a brief period between 2022 and 2024 when the JD(U) aligned with the RJD.
Following Nitish Kumar's resignation in April 2026, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary became chief minister, marking the first time the BJP assumed the state's top post.
Against this backdrop, Kishor is attempting to create political space outside both the NDA and the RJD-led opposition.
The challenge is considerable. In the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, Jan Suraaj fielded candidates in 238 constituencies but secured only 3.3 per cent of the statewide vote and failed to open its account.
Why The Result Matters Beyond One Assembly Seat
A BJP victory would reinforce the party's hold over one of its strongest urban constituencies and strengthen its claim that Kishor's reputation as an election strategist does not necessarily translate into electoral success.
For Kishor, however, the contest is not solely about winning the seat. Even a strong vote share could allow Jan Suraaj to argue that Bihar is beginning to witness the emergence of a third political force capable of challenging established parties.
That is why the Bankipur bypoll is being seen as more than a routine by-election. It is an early referendum on Prashant Kishor's political experiment and whether Bihar's voters are willing to embrace an alternative to the state's traditional political order.