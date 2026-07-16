Who Is Sergii Koretskyi, Ukraine's New Prime Minister?

Ukraine's parliament has appointed former Naftogaz chief Sergii Koretskyi as the country's new prime minister
A veteran oil and gas executive, Koretskyi previously led Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta and several private energy companies
His appointment comes as Ukraine works to protect its energy infrastructure and economy amid Russia's continued attacks
Ukraine's parliament appointed Sergii Koretskyi as the country's new prime minister on Thursday, elevating the former head of state-owned energy company Naftogaz to one of the country's most powerful offices as Kyiv battles Russia's invasion and repeated attacks on its energy infrastructure.
Koretskyi most recently served as Chairman of the Board and CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine, brings more than two decades of experience in the oil and gas industry, spanning production, refining, retail, wholesale trading and international finance, according to his profile on the company's website.
His appointment follows a series of senior leadership changes in Kyiv as Ukraine works to maintain economic stability, rebuild critical infrastructure and secure energy supplies amid the war.
From Oil Executive To Prime Minister
Before joining Naftogaz, Koretskyi led Ukraine's largest oil producer, Ukrnafta, and refinery operator Ukrtatnafta after taking charge of both companies in November 2022.
According to Naftogaz, he oversaw a turnaround that boosted oil and gas production, restored profitability and delivered record financial results for the state-owned firms. The performance led to his appointment as head of Naftogaz in May 2025, where he managed Ukraine's flagship energy company during one of the most challenging periods in its history.
Earlier in his career, Koretskyi headed the Western Oil Group and served as CEO of Continuum Group and WOG. He also co-founded and chaired the Switzerland-based energy trading company Centurion Group SA, gaining experience in large-scale investment projects, mergers and acquisitions, and international financing.
Education And Experience
Koretskyi holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Economics from Lutsk Technical University, as well as a degree in Oil and Gas Production from Ivano-Frankivsk National Technical University of Oil and Gas, according to his Naftogaz profile.
His appointment places an energy executive at the helm of Ukraine's government as the country continues to defend its energy network from Russian strikes while seeking to sustain its wartime economy.
Koretskyi takes office as Ukraine faces an increasingly challenging security environment, with Russia stepping up missile and drone attacks on Kyiv, Odesa and other cities in recent weeks while continuing to target energy and civilian infrastructure. The renewed strikes underscore the importance of maintaining Ukraine's energy resilience and economic stability as the war enters another critical phase.