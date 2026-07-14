Ukraine Downs Five Russian Ballistic Missiles As Kyiv Looks To Harden Air Defences

Ukrainian forces downed five Russian ballistic missiles in a single night, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.
Kyiv is actively working to strengthen its air defence network with Western support amid continued Russian attacks.
Enhanced air defences are a key priority for Ukraine to protect cities and critical infrastructure as the war continues.
Ukrainian air defence forces successfully downed five Russian ballistic missiles in a single night, according to the Ukrainian military, as Kyiv continues to bolster its air defence capabilities amid persistent Russian attacks.
The Ukrainian Air Force Command stated that the missiles were intercepted over central and western regions of the country. No casualties or significant damage were reported from the latest barrage.
This latest success comes as Ukraine is actively working to strengthen its air defence network with support from Western allies. In recent weeks, Ukraine has received additional air defence systems and missiles from the United States and European partners, which have helped improve interception rates against Russian ballistic and cruise missiles.
Military analysts note that Russia has been increasing its use of ballistic missiles in recent months as it seeks to overwhelm Ukrainian defences. However, Ukrainian officials say the improved air defence systems, including Patriot and other Western-supplied platforms, have significantly enhanced their ability to counter these threats.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly emphasised the need for more air defence systems to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. In his latest address, he called on Western partners to accelerate the delivery of promised systems.
Russia has not commented on the latest Ukrainian claim of downing five ballistic missiles. Russian military sources often downplay Ukrainian air defence successes and claim high accuracy in their strikes.
The development comes as the war enters a new phase with both sides focusing on long-range strikes and defence of key areas. Ukraine has been ramping up domestic production of drones and missiles while relying on Western support for advanced air defence equipment.
Kyiv’s efforts to harden its air defences have become a central part of its military strategy as it seeks to minimise civilian casualties and protect energy infrastructure ahead of the coming winter.