India Urges Safe Navigation Through Strait of Hormuz, Protests Iran After Vessel Attacks

India summoned Iran's deputy envoy after attacks on two commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz killed one Indian seafarer and injured 10 others.
India called on Iran and the United States to return to dialogue and diplomacy.
The nation urged an immediate end to violence and renewed efforts to restore peace in West Asia.
India on Thursday said it was closely monitoring developments in West Asia and called for safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, after attacks on two commercial vessels killed one Indian seafarer and injured several others.
Responding to questions during the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway was vital for global trade and energy security.
"We are closely following the developments in West Asia. We continue to call for safe and unimpeded navigation and the flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz. This is key for ensuring the economic and energy security of people across the world," he said.
Jaiswal said India had summoned the Deputy Chief of Mission of Iran and conveyed its "deepest concerns" over the attacks on the vessels MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa while they were transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
The two ships carried a combined crew of 46, including 30 Indian nationals.
Of the 12 Indians aboard MT Al Bahiyah, one was killed and another injured. Of the 18 Indians on MT Mombasa, nine were injured, including two who are reported to be in a serious condition.
"We issued a statement after summoning the Deputy Chief of Mission of Iran. We conveyed to them our deepest concerns and that we strongly condemned what has happened. We lost a precious Indian life, and several Indian nationals have been injured, a couple of them seriously. We conveyed our strongest protest to the Iranian side on this matter, stating that these attacks must stop at the earliest," Jaiswal said.
Calling for restraint in the region, Jaiswal urged Iran and the United States to return to negotiations.
"There should be de-escalation, and the two sides should come to the negotiating table and take the path of dialogue and diplomacy so that peace and stability can be ensured in West Asia," he said.
In a separate statement issued earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs expressed condolences to the family of the deceased Indian national and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
"Our Mission and Post in the UAE are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with the UAE authorities to ensure all possible assistance to the affected Indian seafarers. The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi was summoned this morning by the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest against these attacks was lodged with him," the ministry said.
"We strongly condemn these attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz. We also reiterate our deep concern on account of the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities in the West-Asian region and call for immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security and stability in the region," it added.
The ministry also said that attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end to restore free and unimpeded navigation through international waterways in accordance with international law.
India's remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States was "reinstating" the Iranian blockade and would charge "20 per cent" to provide security for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, while asserting that maritime traffic through the strategic waterway would remain open despite escalating regional tensions.
(with inputs from ANI)