Indian Passport Issued To Regulate Citizens’ Departure, Not Conclusive Proof Of Citizenship: MEA

MEA said passports regulate citizens' departure from India under the law.
The ministry reiterated that a passport is not conclusive proof of citizenship.
MEA said fewer than 8% of Indian citizens hold passports.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that Indian passports are issued by the government to regulate the departure of Indian citizens from the country, reiterating that the document is governed by a statutory framework under the Passports Act, 1967.
Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the passport is issued only after a prescribed verification process and serves a specific legal purpose.
"An Indian passport is a document that, as per the Passports Act, 1967, is issued by the Government of India to regulate the departure from India of citizens of India," Jaiswal said.
He added that passports are issued only after "due verification laid out by an established process."
Jaiswal also noted that the issuance of passports is regulated under the Passports Act, 1967, and the Passports Rules, 1980. Highlighting the document's reach, he said that "less than 8% of Indian citizens hold a passport."
Clarification Amid Citizenship Debate
The MEA's remarks come against the backdrop of an ongoing debate over whether an Indian passport can be treated as definitive proof of citizenship.
Earlier, on the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas, the ministry clarified that while passports are issued only to Indian citizens, they should primarily be viewed as travel documents facilitating international travel rather than as certificates establishing citizenship.
The clarification reignited discussions over which official documents can conclusively establish Indian citizenship, an issue that has remained legally and politically significant.
Indian passports also carry a printed note stating that they remain the property of the Government of India and must be surrendered whenever required by the government.
What Constitutes Proof Of Citizenship?
The discussion has gained prominence in recent years following judicial observations on various identity documents.
During hearings related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls earlier this year, the Supreme Court observed that Aadhaar serves as proof of identity but is not conclusive evidence of citizenship.
Similarly, voter identity cards are primarily issued for electoral purposes and may establish identity or residence, but they do not by themselves determine citizenship.
Under the Citizenship Act, eligibility for citizenship by birth depends on the date of birth and the citizenship status of an individual's parents.
Those born in India between January 26, 1950, and July 1, 1987, are recognised as citizens by birth.
For individuals born between July 1, 1987, and December 3, 2004, at least one parent must have been an Indian citizen at the time of birth.
People born on or after December 3, 2004, qualify as citizens by birth only if both parents are Indian citizens or if one parent is an Indian citizen and the other is not an illegal immigrant.