Misunderstood Document: Is Indian Passport Proof Of Citizenship? Why Law Says No

The administrative reality of India means that while a passport is powerful evidence in ordinary life and international travel, it does not override all other evidence in a court room. In everyday life, a passport is only issued after the Government has satisfied itself through police verification and inquiries that the applicant is entitled to one. It remains one of the most important forms of evidence of Indian nationality that most citizens will ever possess, and nothing said in the recent MEA clarification changes its day-to-day practical significance.