India’s passport rank falls to 85th in the 2025 Henley Passport Index.
Indian citizens now have visa-free access to 57 countries.
China rises to 64th, adding 30 new visa-free destinations this year.
India’s passport has slipped to 85th place in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, offering visa-free access to just 57 countries. The fall marks a decline from earlier this year, when India was ranked 77th with access to 59 destinations. The country now shares its position with Mauritania in the global ranking compiled by London-based consultancy Henley & Partners.
What Does the Henley Passport Index Reveal About Global Travel?
The Henley Passport Index, which evaluates the number of destinations passport holders can visit without obtaining a visa beforehand, reflects changing international mobility arrangements and tighter border measures among several nations. Business Standard reported that India’s latest ranking continues a long-term pattern of fluctuations in travel access over the past two decades.
The historical rankings show India placed 71st in 2006, 73rd in 2007, 75th in both 2008 and 2009, 77th in 2010, 78th in 2011, 82nd in 2012, 74th in 2013, 76th in 2014, 88th in 2015, 85th in 2016, 87th in 2017, 81st in 2018, 82nd in both 2019 and 2020, 90th in 2021, 83rd in 2022, 84th in 2023, 80th in 2024, and now 85th in 2025.
Which Countries Can Indian Citizens Visit Visa-Free?
Which Countries Offer Visa on Arrival or e-Visa to Indians?
In addition, 27 countries permit Indians to obtain a visa on arrival, including Sri Lanka, Maldives, Jordan, and Qatar. The full list also covers Bolivia, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Laos, Madagascar, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Sierra Leone, St Lucia, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Togo, and Tuvalu.
Indian travellers can also apply online for an e-Visa to 44 countries. According to Business Standard, these include Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Vietnam, with applications generally completed before departure. Other destinations in this category are Albania, Armenia, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Georgia, Hong Kong (SAR China), Oman, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Zambia. Additionally, a few countries such as Kenya, Seychelles, and St Kitts and Nevis require an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) prior to travel.
Who Are the Top-Ranked Countries in the 2025 Index?
The 2025 Henley Passport Index places three Asian countries at the top. Singapore ranks first with visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed by South Korea with 190 and Japan with 189.
How Has China Improved Its Passport Ranking?
China, meanwhile, has continued its steady ascent in global travel freedom. It now holds the 64th position, improving from 94th in 2015. Over the past decade, Chinese citizens have gained visa-free access to 37 more destinations, with 30 added in the past year alone through new agreements with countries in Europe, South America, and the Gulf.
“Recent developments, including granting visa-free access to Russia, show Beijing’s ongoing strategy of increased openness,” the Henley report stated, as quoted by Business Standard. “China’s moves — alongside new agreements with the Gulf states, South America, and several European countries — are bolstering the Asia-Pacific region’s dominance in travel freedom.”
Why Is the Henley Passport Index Significant?
The Henley Passport Index, based on data from the International Air Transport Association, is updated quarterly and remains a widely used measure of global mobility. The 2025 results underline both India’s limited progress in expanding travel access and the rapid rise of China in international mobility rankings.
(With inputs from Business Standard)