The historical rankings show India placed 71st in 2006, 73rd in 2007, 75th in both 2008 and 2009, 77th in 2010, 78th in 2011, 82nd in 2012, 74th in 2013, 76th in 2014, 88th in 2015, 85th in 2016, 87th in 2017, 81st in 2018, 82nd in both 2019 and 2020, 90th in 2021, 83rd in 2022, 84th in 2023, 80th in 2024, and now 85th in 2025.