China Launches Online Visa Application System For Indians

New portal cuts paperwork and reduces consulate visits as India-China ties thaw

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • The Chinese Embassy in Delhi will roll out the China Online Visa Application System from December 22, allowing Indian passport holders to apply online.

  • Applicants for tourist, business, student and work visas can upload documents, book biometrics and track status digitally, reducing physical visits.

  • The move comes amid efforts by India and China to normalise ties after the LAC standoff, alongside steps like resuming flights and visa facilitation.

The Chinese Embassy in Delhi has launched the 'China Online Visa Application System' for Indian passport holders to apply for visas online, a social media report here said on Monday.

According to the Chinese internet portal Greater Bay Area (GBA), situated in Shenzhen, the procedure is simpler than the previous one, in which candidates had to physically show numerous paper documents.

The online visa processing system will go live on December 22, according to a previous announcement made by the Chinese Embassy in India on its official WeChat social media account.

On December 22, 2025, the Chinese Embassy in India will formally launch the Chinese Online Visa Application System.

By going to https://www.visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzhengyewu, applicants can conveniently complete the form and upload their application materials online. It said, "Welcome to visit this website for more details."

For tourist (L), business (M), student (X), and work (Z) visas, qualified candidates can electronically schedule biometrics, upload documents, and complete forms, according to the GBA report. Benefits of the process include real-time status tracking, end-to-end digital submission that reduces consulate visits from two to one (biometrics only), and integration with UnionPay for fee payment in INR to minimise forex markups. India took action earlier this month to expedite the issuance of business visas for Chinese experts. 

However, there are no changes in the existing vetting process for all Chinese visa applicants.

In the last few months, India and China have initiated a series of measures to normalise their relations after ending the over four-year military face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in October last year.

In July, India resumed granting tourist visas for Chinese nationals.

Issuance of visas to Chinese nationals was suspended following the start of a military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh that began in May 2020.

India and China have, in recent months, agreed on several people-centric steps to reset their ties.

These include agreement to resume Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, resumption of direct flights, commemoration of 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations and visa facilitation.

The direct flights between the two countries resumed in October. 

Published At:
