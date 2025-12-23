China Launches Online Visa Application System For Indians

On December 22, 2025, the Chinese Embassy in India will formally launch the Chinese Online Visa Application System.



By going to https://www.visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzhengyewu, applicants can conveniently complete the form and upload their application materials online. It said, "Welcome to visit this website for more details."



For tourist (L), business (M), student (X), and work (Z) visas, qualified candidates can electronically schedule biometrics, upload documents, and complete forms, according to the GBA report. Benefits of the process include real-time status tracking, end-to-end digital submission that reduces consulate visits from two to one (biometrics only), and integration with UnionPay for fee payment in INR to minimise forex markups. India took action earlier this month to expedite the issuance of business visas for Chinese experts.