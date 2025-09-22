China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

China launches K visa to attract young science and technology professionals.
China has introduced a new visa category aimed at attracting young science and technology professionals, as US President Donald Trump’s recent H-1B visa fee increase sparks concern among international applicants. The new “K visa” will offer greater flexibility in terms of entries, validity period, and duration of stay compared with China’s existing 12 ordinary visa types, NDTV reported.
The visa was announced following a decree signed by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, amending the regulation on foreigners’ entry and exit. The new rules will come into effect on 1 October 2025.
Under the K visa, holders will be allowed to engage in exchanges across education, culture, science and technology, as well as entrepreneurial and business activities. Applicants must meet qualifications set by Chinese authorities and submit supporting documentation. Unlike other visa categories, the K visa does not require a domestic employer or institution to issue an invitation, and the application process is expected to be more streamlined.
Officials told a press conference that the move is part of China’s strategy to attract foreign young talent in science and technology, facilitate international cooperation, and promote exchanges among young professionals in the sector. Beijing said its development strategy requires participation from global talent while offering opportunities for these professionals, NDTV reported.
China has steadily eased visa regulations in recent years to encourage international exchanges. By the end of July 2025, the country had established unilateral visa-free entry or mutual visa-exemption agreements with 75 countries. According to data from China’s National Immigration Administration, foreign nationals made 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first half of 2025, a 30.2 per cent increase from the previous year. Visa-free entries accounted for 13.64 million trips, up 53.9 per cent compared with the same period in 2024, NDTV reported.
The K visa announcement coincides with US measures affecting H-1B visa applicants. All new H-1B petitions submitted after 21 September 2025, including those for the fiscal year 2026 lottery, now require a payment of USD 100,000. President Trump framed the fee as part of broader reforms to protect American jobs and national security. Trump also introduced a “Trump Gold Card” programme, allowing US residency for a payment of USD 1 million.
According to NDTV, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) stated in an H-1B FAQ document that the 19 September proclamation represents an “important, initial, and incremental step” in reforming the H-1B programme to curb abuses and protect American workers. The fee applies to all new filings, including 2026 lottery applications, submitted after 12:01 am on 21 September 2025.
The changes are expected to affect thousands of young professionals seeking to remain in the US after completing graduate studies. India, which accounted for 71 per cent of H-1B visa beneficiaries in the previous year, is likely to be significantly impacted, while China was the second-largest beneficiary with 11.7 per cent of approvals, NDTV reported. Analysts suggest the new US fees may prompt many skilled workers to seek alternatives, such as the newly introduced Chinese K visa.
