China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

The changes are expected to affect thousands of young professionals seeking to remain in the US after completing graduate studies. India, which accounted for 71 per cent of H-1B visa beneficiaries in the previous year, is likely to be significantly impacted, while China was the second-largest beneficiary with 11.7 per cent of approvals, NDTV reported. Analysts suggest the new US fees may prompt many skilled workers to seek alternatives, such as the newly introduced Chinese K visa.