China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

New visa offers flexibility for young science and technology professionals as US imposes $100,000 H-1B fee.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
China K visa H-1B Fee Hike H-1B Visa
Chinese President Xi Jinping Photo: | AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • China launches K visa to attract young science and technology professionals.

  • K visa offers more entries, longer validity, and allows entrepreneurial and STEM activities.

  • US H-1B $100,000 fee may drive global talent to consider China as an alternative.

China has introduced a new visa category aimed at attracting young science and technology professionals, as US President Donald Trump’s recent H-1B visa fee increase sparks concern among international applicants. The new “K visa” will offer greater flexibility in terms of entries, validity period, and duration of stay compared with China’s existing 12 ordinary visa types, NDTV reported.

The visa was announced following a decree signed by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, amending the regulation on foreigners’ entry and exit. The new rules will come into effect on 1 October 2025.

US Raises Fees On H-1B | - (AP Photo)
USD 100,000 Fee For H-1B Visas Only For New Petitions As One-Time Payment: Trump Administration

BY Outlook News Desk

Under the K visa, holders will be allowed to engage in exchanges across education, culture, science and technology, as well as entrepreneurial and business activities. Applicants must meet qualifications set by Chinese authorities and submit supporting documentation. Unlike other visa categories, the K visa does not require a domestic employer or institution to issue an invitation, and the application process is expected to be more streamlined.

Officials told a press conference that the move is part of China’s strategy to attract foreign young talent in science and technology, facilitate international cooperation, and promote exchanges among young professionals in the sector. Beijing said its development strategy requires participation from global talent while offering opportunities for these professionals, NDTV reported.

Related Content
Related Content

China has steadily eased visa regulations in recent years to encourage international exchanges. By the end of July 2025, the country had established unilateral visa-free entry or mutual visa-exemption agreements with 75 countries. According to data from China’s National Immigration Administration, foreign nationals made 38.05 million trips to or from China in the first half of 2025, a 30.2 per cent increase from the previous year. Visa-free entries accounted for 13.64 million trips, up 53.9 per cent compared with the same period in 2024, NDTV reported.

Trump said he has always liked the H-1B visa and hired workers through this program - File photo
Trump In Favour Of H-1B Visa, Supports Musk, Ramaswamy

BY Outlook News Desk

The K visa announcement coincides with US measures affecting H-1B visa applicants. All new H-1B petitions submitted after 21 September 2025, including those for the fiscal year 2026 lottery, now require a payment of USD 100,000. President Trump framed the fee as part of broader reforms to protect American jobs and national security. Trump also introduced a “Trump Gold Card” programme, allowing US residency for a payment of USD 1 million.

According to NDTV, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) stated in an H-1B FAQ document that the 19 September proclamation represents an “important, initial, and incremental step” in reforming the H-1B programme to curb abuses and protect American workers. The fee applies to all new filings, including 2026 lottery applications, submitted after 12:01 am on 21 September 2025.

The changes are expected to affect thousands of young professionals seeking to remain in the US after completing graduate studies. India, which accounted for 71 per cent of H-1B visa beneficiaries in the previous year, is likely to be significantly impacted, while China was the second-largest beneficiary with 11.7 per cent of approvals, NDTV reported. Analysts suggest the new US fees may prompt many skilled workers to seek alternatives, such as the newly introduced Chinese K visa.

US Increase In H-1B Visa Application Fee - null
MEA: India Studying Impact of US Move to Hike H-1B Visa Fee to USD 100,000

BY Outlook News Desk

(With inputs from NDTV)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'India vs Pakistan Not A Rivalry': Suryakumar Yadav Says There's No Contest

  2. Ireland Vs England: Campher's Stunning One-Handed Catch Leaves Buttler Befuddled

  3. India Vs Pakistan: Stats Highlights From Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash

  4. IND Vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Found Out 'Only Way To Give Medicine' To Pakistan

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Backs Jasprit Bumrah, Says ‘He’s Not a Robot’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  3. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  5. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fierce Encounter Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

  2. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  3. The Left Can Play A Vital Role If It Stays Rooted In People’s Struggles

  4. Day In Pics: September 21, 2025

  5. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. How Discord Helped Revolutionise Nepal

  2. The New Faces of Power: Who Are the Five Contenders Voted by Gen Z for Nepal’s Interim PM?

  3. Nepal's Interim Government Forms Probe Panel To Investigate Gen Z Protest Deaths

  4. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  5. Israeli Army Claims To Use ‘Unprecedented Force’ In Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn