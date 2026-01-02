In Photos: Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony With Bernie Sanders
Zohran Mamdani made history on Thursday as New York City’s first Muslim, South Asian and millennial mayor. He took his oath on a Quran at a private ceremony in a decommissioned Manhattan subway station, with his wife, Rama Duaji, holding the text. A second public swearing-in was led by Senator Bernie Sanders. Mamdani called it “the honour of a lifetime” and promised to serve all New Yorkers.
