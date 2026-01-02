In Photos: Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony With Bernie Sanders

Zohran Mamdani made history on Thursday as New York City’s first Muslim, South Asian and millennial mayor. He took his oath on a Quran at a private ceremony in a decommissioned Manhattan subway station, with his wife, Rama Duaji, holding the text. A second public swearing-in was led by Senator Bernie Sanders. Mamdani called it “the honour of a lifetime” and promised to serve all New Yorkers.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
New York city Mayor Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony
New York Attorney General Letitia James, left, administers the oath of office to mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, center, as his wife Rama Duwaji looks on, in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
1/10
New York city Mayor Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony
Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani takes the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony in the Old City Hall subway station in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
New York city Mayor Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony-Rama Duwaji
Rama Duwaji, wife of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, holds two Qurans, one from the public library and one from his family, for Mamdani's swearing-in ceremony in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
New York city Mayor Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, administers the oath of office to Mayor Zohran Mamdani, right, as Rama Duwaji, center, holds the Quran during Mamdani's inauguration ceremony in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
New York city Mayor Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony
A Mamdani supporter wears a pin outside the City Hall before Zohran Mamdani's inauguration in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
New York city Mayor Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony
Mahmood Mamdani and Mira Nair, parents of Mayor Zohran Mamdani react as Mamdani speaks during his inauguration ceremony in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
New York city Mayor Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony
Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Rama Duwaji and New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams along with Mamdani's parents Mahmood Mamdani and Mira Nair listen as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. speaks during Mamdani's public swearing-in ceremony in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
New York city Mayor Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony
Mayor Zohran Mamdani, center left, and his wife, Rama Duwaji, center right, stand during the national anthem at Mamdani's inauguration ceremony in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
New York city Mayor Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony
Mayor Zohran Mamdani, left, stands with his wife, Rama Duwaji, during his inauguration ceremony in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
New York city Mayor Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony
Mayor Zohran Mamdani, left, and his wife Rama Duwaji kiss during Mamdani's inauguration ceremony in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
New York city Mayor Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony
Kiki Ball-Change of Harlem, in white, waits with others in the cold outside the City Hall before Zohran Mamdani's inauguration in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  3. India Vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 Team Selection: Will Weak Vijay Hazare Show Condemn Rishabh Pant?

  4. The Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Likely To Miss BBL Amid Workload Concerns For Upcoming T20 World Cup

  5. Nicholas Lee To Become India Women’s New Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  2. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  3. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  4. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  5. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  3. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

  4. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

  5. Day In Pics: January 01, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  2. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  3. Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

  4. Outlook Year-Ender: What The Internet Found Interesting In 2025

  5. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

Latest Stories

  1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  2. Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals For Public Support Amid Online Smear Campaign

  3. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

  4. Two Die In Bengal As Families Link Deaths To Anxiety Over SIR

  5. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra's Film Starts Off On A Promising Note

  6. Jana Nayagan: Trailer For Thalapathy Vijay's Film To Release On THIS Date

  7. UP Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist Across Uttar Pradesh

  8. Outlook Anniversary Issue: The City That Remembered Us