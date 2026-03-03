Australia 1-0 Philippines, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Sam Kerr’s Sole Strike Helps Matildas Clinch Victory- In Pics
Host nation Australia secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Philippines in their AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 opener in front of 44,379 fans in Perth. The decisive moment came early in the 14th minute when the Aussie talisman Sam Kerr, returning from a long injury layoff, headed home from close range. Despite the Matildas' overwhelming 88% possession, the Filipinas put up a heroic defensive effort led by goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel, who made several crucial saves. A second Australian goal by Hayley Raso was ruled out by VAR, leaving the Matildas with a narrow but vital opening victory. See the best photos from the match.
