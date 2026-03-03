Real Madrid 0-1 Getafe La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos Drop Points Again To Hand Barcelona The Lead
Getafe defeated Real Madrid 1-0 on matchday 26 of La Liga 2025-26. Despite Madrid’s overwhelming dominance with the ball which saw them boast 77% possession and 18 shots, the Los Blancos were undone by a spectacular 39th-minute volley from Martín Satriano. Missing stars Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, Álvaro Arbeloa’s side struggled for clinical finishing. Getafe goalkeeper David Soria proved insurmountable, denying clear chances from Vinícius Júnior and Arda Guler. The match ended in chaos with red cards for Madrid's Franco Mastantuono and Getafe's Adrian Liso. This second consecutive loss leaves Real Madrid four points behind league leaders Barcelona. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.
