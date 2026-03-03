Real Madrid 0-1 Getafe La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos Drop Points Again To Hand Barcelona The Lead

Getafe defeated Real Madrid 1-0 on matchday 26 of La Liga 2025-26. Despite Madrid’s overwhelming dominance with the ball which saw them boast 77% possession and 18 shots, the Los Blancos were undone by a spectacular 39th-minute volley from Martín Satriano. Missing stars Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, Álvaro Arbeloa’s side struggled for clinical finishing. Getafe goalkeeper David Soria proved insurmountable, denying clear chances from Vinícius Júnior and Arda Guler. The match ended in chaos with red cards for Madrid's Franco Mastantuono and Getafe's Adrian Liso. This second consecutive loss leaves Real Madrid four points behind league leaders Barcelona. Watch some of the best pictures from the match.

Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga soccer-Adrian Liso
Getafe's Adrian Liso jumps for the ball against Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga soccer-David Soria
Getafe's goalkeeper David Soria fights for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga soccer-Boselli
Getafe's Boselli fights for the ball against Real Madrid's Rodrygo during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga soccer-Satriano
Getafe's Satriano celebrates the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga soccer-Satriano
Getafe's Satriano celebrates the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga soccer-Satriano
Getafe's Satriano scores the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga soccer-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga soccer-Arda Guler
Real Madrid's Arda Guler kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga soccer-Gonzalo Garcia
Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia fights for the ball against Getafe's Z. Romero, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga soccer-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior fights for the ball against Getafe's Luis Milla during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Getafe in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
