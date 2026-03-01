Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

With Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, Iran has activated its constitutional succession process, placing interim leadership in the hands of senior clerics while the Assembly of Experts deliberates.

Snehal Srivastava
Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Khamenei’s son Mojtaba Khamenei could be a possible contender.
Khamenei’s son Mojtaba Khamenei could be a possible contender.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ayatollah Alireza Arafi is serving in an interim leadership arrangement alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei.

  • The 88-member Assembly of Experts will convene to deliberate and appoint the next Supreme Leader.

  • Names being discussed include Mojtaba Khamenei, Alireza Arafi and Hassan Khomeini, though internal clerical and political dynamics will determine the final choice.

As the crisis in West Asia deepens with the confirmation of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, all eyes are set on the nation that is tasked with filling in a pivotal power vacuum urgently.

Khamenei led Iran for nearly four decades, making him the longest-serving head in West Asia. His rule came to an end in the early hours of Saturday as Iranian state media confirmed he was killed in the recent US-Israel airstrikes.

At present, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has been appointed as Iran’s interim Supreme Leader following the reported death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with a temporary leadership council assuming his duties until a successor is chosen.

With the death of the Ayatollah, Iran will have to move quickly to convene and deliberate on candidates before naming the next Ayatollah.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei - | AP |
Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

BY Outlook News Desk

How it works

A clerical council comprising 88 members, known as the Assembly of Experts, will have to deliberate on candidates and appoint a new supreme leader. This panel also retains the power to depose one as well; such a case has never occurred.

Related Content
Related Content

The council is also made up of Iran’s sitting president, the head of the country’s judiciary and a member of the Guardian Council chosen by Iran’s Expediency Council, which advises the supreme leader and settles disputes with parliament.

The panel consists entirely of Shia clerics who are popularly elected every eight years and whose candidacies are approved by the Guardian Council, Iran’s constitutional watchdog. Shia Muslims make up the majority religion in Iran.

That body is known for disqualifying candidates in various elections in Iran, and the Assembly of Experts is no different.

The Guardian Council barred former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a relatively moderate whose administration struck the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, from election for the Assembly of Experts in March 2024.

The assembly must choose a successor as soon as possible. In the meanwhile an interim leadership of the president, the judiciary chief and a Guardian Council member takes charge.

Currently, Ayatollah Arafi will ⁠⁠temporarily be in leadership council alongside President Pezeshkian ‌and Supreme Court Chief Justice Mohseni-Ejei.

Iranians living in Japan and their families gather near the Iranian Embassy in Tokyo to show support Saturday's U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran.  - | Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

BY Photo Webdesk

Top Contenders for Supreme Leader

While no candidates are officially known, particular names are being watched by experts as the council deliberates on the next Supreme Leader.

Mojtaba Khamenei
Mojtaba Khamenei
info_icon

Mojtaba Khamenei

Khamenei’s son Mojtaba Khamenei could be a possible contender. Previously, it was thought that Khamenei’s protégé, hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, would take the mantle. But a helicopter tragedy in May 2024 claimed his life. Mojtaba, a 56-year-old Shia cleric who has never held public office, is one of Khamenei's sons and a possible contender.

However, a father-to-son transfer in the case of a Supreme Leader might infuriate supporters of the system as well as Iranians who are already against religious leadership. Some may see it as un-Islamic and in line with creating a new, religious dynasty after the 1979 collapse of the US-backed Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s government.

Additionally, candidates must have ‘political experience’ as per the law. Mojtaba reportedly fails on this account, the institute noted. This is because despite running the Office of the Supreme Leader, de facto, he's had no formal political roles in the regime.

Alireza Arafi
Alireza Arafi Photo: khamenei.ir
info_icon

Alireza Arafi

Arafi, the interim Supreme Leader, is an established cleric with a track record in government institutions who was also a confidant of Khamenei.

He served as deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts and has been a member of the powerful Guardian Council, which vets election candidates and laws passed by parliament. He is also head of Iran’s seminary system.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, his appointment would likely preserve the existing political structure.

Hassan Khomeini
Hassan Khomeini
info_icon

Hassan Khomeini

Khomeini has religious and revolutionary authority as he is the grandson of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Despite being the guardian of the Khomeini mausoleum, he has never held public office and seems to have little clout with the nation's governing class or security forces. He was prohibited from running for the Assembly of Experts in 2016 and is seen as less radical than many of his colleagues.

Born in Meybod in Iran’s Yazd Province, Arafi holds the title of Ayatollah, signifying his status as a mujtahid, or senior Islamic scholar qualified to interpret religious law. - X.com
Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Appointed Interim Supreme Leader Of Iran Following Khamenei’s Death

BY Outlook News Desk

Reza Pahlavi
Reza Pahlavi
info_icon

Reza Pahlavi

Meanwhile, on the side of the opposition, exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi has made several public promises to the people of Iran if he is chosen to lead the transition.

Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Reza Pahlavi’s father, was the last Shah of Iran. He was overthrown in 1979 during the Iranian Revolution. However, this father-son transfer also poses problems as the last Shah’s reign led to mass protests that ended in his eventual exile. Reza also has close ties with Washington and has promised to recognise Israel if given power.

With the interim leadership already in place, Iran’s only next step is to fill the position of the Supreme Leader amid the ongoing conflict.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Unchanged India Bowling First In Kolkata Shootout

  2. IND Vs WI: Will Rinku Singh Play Tonight? From Tendulkar To Kohli, Cricketers Who Played Through Their Grief

  3. What Next For Pakistan And Sri Lanka After T20 World Cup 2026 Elimination? Coaching And Leadership Shake-Up Begins

  4. Mushfiqur Rahim Stranded In Saudi Arabia After US–Israel Strikes On Iran Disrupt Gulf Air Travel

  5. Sanath Jayasuriya Set To Step Down As Sri Lanka Head Coach After T20 World Cup Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  3. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  4. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  5. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  2. Phoolan Devi: Caste, Violence and the Burden of a Manufactured Legend

  3. The Second Assault At Hathras

  4. For Phoolan, Who Wasn’t A Devi

  5. Jharkhand Civic Polls 2026: BJP Wins Ranchi Mayor Post, Congress Takes Mango

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. War Erupts As Trump Threatens Annihilation Of Iran, Tehran Retaliates

  2. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  3. West Asia On The Brink As US-Backed Israel And Iran Exchange Blows

  4. US–Iran–Israel War: Joint operation Against Tehran To Tackle 'Existential Threat’, Says Netanyahu

  5. Israel launches preemptive strikes on Iran, declares state of emergency

Latest Stories

  1. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  2. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  4. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Pakistan Knocked Out After Super 8 Drama; India Vs West Indies To Decide Last Semi-Final Spot

  5. Burnley 3-4 Brentford, English Premier League 2025-26: Damsgaard Breaks Hosts' Hearts With Stoppage-time Winner

  6. Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Unconfirmed After Massive US–Israel Strikes

  7. US-Israel Attacks Iran LIVE Updates: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel After Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

  8. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times