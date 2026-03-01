9 Dead in Karachi as Protests Over Khamenei’s Killing Turn Violent Outside US Consulate

At least nine people were killed and more than 30 injured after clashes broke out between police and demonstrators outside the United States Consulate in Karachi on Sunday, following US–Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“We have moved at least eight dead bodies to Karachi’s civil hospitals, while 20 others were injured in the consulate incident,” said Muhammad Amin, spokesperson for the Edhi Foundation rescue service, adding that most victims had sustained bullet wounds.
Hundreds of protesters, many identified as members of Shia groups, marched towards the heavily guarded diplomatic compound from Sultanabad and Mai Kolachi. As per reports, a group of young men climbed over the main gate of the consulate, entered the driveway and smashed windows.
Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd after demonstrators allegedly pelted stones and attempted to breach security barricades. Authorities sealed key arteries, including MT Khan Road, and diverted traffic as clashes spread to nearby areas such as Nashim Chowrangi.
Videos circulating on social media showed men vandalising the entrance area of the compound, with the American flag visible overhead. Protests have also been reported in Lahore and Skardu, while a demonstration was expected near the diplomatic enclave housing the US Embassy in Islamabad.
In Pakistan’s northern city of Skardu, in the Shia-majority Gilgit Baltistan region, protesters set fire to a United Nations office building in Pakistan’s northern city of Skardu.
Iranian state media earlier confirmed the death of Khamenei in coordinated US-Israeli strikes, triggering a 40-day mourning period in Iran. The announcement of the Supreme Leader's killing has sparked protests in several countries across the region.
Demonstrations were also reported outside the US Embassy in Baghdad amid escalating Middle East tensions. In India, protests erupted in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, where demonstrators burned effigies of US President Donald Trump.
Community leaders condemned the killing, accusing Washington and Tel Aviv of fuelling instability in the region and targeting Iran’s leadership over its stance on Palestine.