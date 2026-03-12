'Precious Lives Lost': India Expresses Grief Over Deaths Of Children In Bombing Of Iranian School

Summary of this article
The MEA officially conveyed sorrow over the deaths of children in an Israeli-US bombing of a girls' school in Minab, Iran, which reportedly killed dozens of young pupils.
Reiterating its consistent stance, India urged all parties to prioritize the safety of civilians, exercise restraint, and return to diplomacy.
As the conflict in West Asia continues to exact a heavy toll on civilians, India has officially expressed its grief over the deaths of children in the bombing of a school in Iran, reiterating its steadfast call for the protection of all non-combatants. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveyed the nation's sorrow while underscoring the urgent need for de-escalation in the region.
The remarks come amid rising international concern over civilian casualties resulting from the joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iranian territory. According to Iranian state media and officials, one of the most heartbreaking incidents occurred when a missile struck a primary school for girls in the city of Minab, located in the southern province of Hormozgan.
In its first detailed response to the widening conflict, the MEA addressed the escalating humanitarian impact. While maintaining a balanced diplomatic stance, the Ministry made it clear that the loss of innocent lives is unacceptable.
In a weekly briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the situation, stating India's position on the mounting casualties. "We have issued several statements on the ongoing conflict. We have underlined the need for prioritising the safety of all civilians," Jaiswal said. "We regret the precious lives lost and express our grief in that regard."
This expression of grief aligns with India's consistent demand for restraint since the conflict intensified in late February. In an earlier statement, the MEA had voiced "deep concern" over the deteriorating situation, particularly noting that the violence was spreading to other nations and that the destruction and deaths have mounted. The Ministry has repeatedly urged all parties involved to exercise restraint, return to dialogue and diplomacy, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.
India's concerns are also deeply practical, given its "critical stakes" in the region's stability. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has held multiple phone calls with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to discuss the latest developments. During a call on March 10, Araghchi provided details on what Iran describes as "crimes" committed by the US and Israel, specifically mentioning the attack on the girls' school in Minab.