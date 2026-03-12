'Precious Lives Lost': India Expresses Grief Over Deaths Of Children In Bombing Of Iranian School

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the situation, stating India's position on the mounting casualties.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Mass Funeral for Children Killed in School Bombing in Iran
Funeral held for children who lost their lives in US-Israeli attack on Iranian Primary School MINAB, IRAN. | Photo: IMAGO/Stringer
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The MEA officially conveyed sorrow over the deaths of children in an Israeli-US bombing of a girls' school in Minab, Iran, which reportedly killed dozens of young pupils.

  • Reiterating its consistent stance, India urged all parties to prioritize the safety of civilians, exercise restraint, and return to diplomacy.

As the conflict in West Asia continues to exact a heavy toll on civilians, India has officially expressed its grief over the deaths of children in the bombing of a school in Iran, reiterating its steadfast call for the protection of all non-combatants. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveyed the nation's sorrow while underscoring the urgent need for de-escalation in the region.

The remarks come amid rising international concern over civilian casualties resulting from the joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iranian territory. According to Iranian state media and officials, one of the most heartbreaking incidents occurred when a missile struck a primary school for girls in the city of Minab, located in the southern province of Hormozgan.

In its first detailed response to the widening conflict, the MEA addressed the escalating humanitarian impact. While maintaining a balanced diplomatic stance, the Ministry made it clear that the loss of innocent lives is unacceptable.

In a weekly briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the situation, stating India's position on the mounting casualties. "We have issued several statements on the ongoing conflict. We have underlined the need for prioritising the safety of all civilians," Jaiswal said. "We regret the precious lives lost and express our grief in that regard."

Related Content
Pro-Palestine activists rally outside the New York Times building to protest the newspaper’s coverage of Israel’s war in Gaza and Iran in New York City, United States, on March 09, 2026. - IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
Saying Everything, Except Who Did It: Western Media, The Iran War, And The Language Of Euphemism
Iran holds a funeral ceremony for students and staff members of the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls elementary school who were killed in a strike on the school in Minab, Hormozgan, southern Iran. - Source: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
War Begins Again
The Tehran Times, known for reflecting the views of the Iranian establishment, used its front page to counter that assertion, placing the human cost of the conflict at the center of the debate. - X.com
Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump
Residents and officials attend the funeral of people killed in what Iranian officials said was an Israeli-U.S. strike Feb. 28 on a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran. - | Photo: Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News Agency via AP
Minab’s Small Coffins
Related Content

This expression of grief aligns with India's consistent demand for restraint since the conflict intensified in late February. In an earlier statement, the MEA had voiced "deep concern" over the deteriorating situation, particularly noting that the violence was spreading to other nations and that the destruction and deaths have mounted. The Ministry has repeatedly urged all parties involved to exercise restraint, return to dialogue and diplomacy, and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

India's concerns are also deeply practical, given its "critical stakes" in the region's stability. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has held multiple phone calls with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to discuss the latest developments. During a call on March 10, Araghchi provided details on what Iran describes as "crimes" committed by the US and Israel, specifically mentioning the attack on the girls' school in Minab.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Middle East Conflict: Last Batch Of Stranded South Africa, West Indies Players Departs From India

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money: India Earned INR 21.9 Crore - Check Each Team's Payout List

  3. Naman Awards 2026: Dravid To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award; Gill To Be Named Cricketer Of The Year - Report

  4. IPL 2026: From Hardik Pandya And Shubman Gill To Shreyas Iyer - Know Your Captains For Upcoming Season

  5. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Bhambri-Goransson Vs Erler-Vavassori, Indian Wells: Yuki Enters Maiden ATP Masters 1000 Semi-Finals

  2. Indian Wells Open: Novak Djokovic Falls To Defending Champ Jack Draper In Three Sets

  3. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  4. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  5. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  4. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  5. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bulldozers And Barricades Descend On Uttam Nagar After Holi Clash

  2. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  3. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

  4. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  5. LPG Supply Crunch Disrupts Kitchens Across Indian Cities

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  2. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  3. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  4. Minab’s Small Coffins

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Close Shave For Farooq Abdullah, After Gunshot Fired At Jammu Wedding

  2. PM Modi Urges No To Panic Over LPG Shortage

  3. Lessons From Dandi March: What Happened To India’s Culture Of Protest?

  4. Over 500 Indians Evacuated From Qatar To India Amid West Asia Tensions

  5. 33 Years After 1993 Serial Blasts, How Mumbai Has Changed

  6. On This Day: South Africa Chase Down 434 In Thrilling Finish Against Australia In Johannesburg

  7. Indian Seafarer Killed In Iranian Suicide Boat Attack On US-owned Tanker Near Iraq

  8. Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur Are Married: Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar And Others Attend Intimate Wedding Ceremony