War Begins Again

Tishani Doshi views war through intimate and fragile moments, where love, memory and loss blur into one another.

T
Tishani Doshi
Updated on:
Published at:
Iran holds a funeral ceremony for students and staff members of the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls
Iran holds a funeral ceremony for students and staff members of the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls elementary school who were killed in a strike on the school in Minab, Hormozgan, southern Iran. Photo: Source: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
info_icon

Oh, beautiful, beautiful,

this time, we will pack a box of soil

from home and run. Not to school today,

love. The grandmother of Narges

had a terrible dream. She caught a firefly

in her palms and in the brief blunt dark that followed,

saw the land prepared with rows of tiny graves.

Would you believe me if I said there were

no lonely people on balconies before the war

on the war? Everyone we meet says they

no longer know who they were before.

Not to school today, love, let us go to the sea

instead. Let me comb your hair out with ribbons.

We live so close to the body it’s hard to tell

who is betraying who. Whether these revolutionary

guards are rebelling against the emperor

or last night’s blood moon, who came

with a peaceful heart but now lies bleeding

in a tent. It is a mistake to think of nature

as indifferent. I hold my ear to the ground

and it is all orchestra and ventricle—

shuffle-wing, swarm, hidden song, siren. A mother

finds a footprint of her dead child in the garden

and makes a shrine over it to keep the wind

from blowing it away. Oh, beautiful, beautiful,

these hands are incapable of building monuments.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire : Protesters dressed up as handmaids marched through Whitehall holding placards with pictures of the victims of the growing freedom uprising in Iran, over the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Iranian morality police.
The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape
Courtesy of the artist and Gladstone Gallery : Cover (Shirin Neshat, Rebellious Silence, 1994, B&W RC print & ink
Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women
Representative Image : The government said regulating gas distribution would help maintain “equitable distribution and continued availability of natural gas for priority sectors”.
Why The Centre Invoked The Essential Commodities Act Amid West Asia Gas Disruptions
| Source: X : Indian Marxist historian K.N. Panikkar
For K.N. Panikkar, History Was A Means To Shape Democratic Awareness

Tishani Doshi Is a writer and dancer. Her fifth collection of poems, Egrets, While War, is forthcoming internationally in 2026.

(This poem is part of Outlook 's March 21 issue Bombs Do Not Liberate Women which looks at the conflict in West Asia following US and Israel’s attacks on Iran leading to the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while the world wondered in loud silence, again, Whose War Is It Anyway?)

