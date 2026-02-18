Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

World number one Carlos Alcaraz took an hour and 48 minutes to beat Arthur Rinderknech in their ATP Qatar Open 2026 round of 32 match, extending his winning record over the Frenchman to 5-0

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Arthur Rinderknech at the Qatar Open
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Arthur Rinderknech at the Qatar Open
  • Carlos Alcaraz defeated Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) to reach the last 16.

  • Following this win, and his successful Australian Open campaign, Alcaraz is now 8-0 in 2026.

  • The 22-year-old also registered his 150th win on hard court on the tour.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets at the Qatar Open to extend his perfect start to the season.

In his first match since winning the Australian Open, the world number one triumphed 6-4 7-6 (7-5) in an hour and 48 minutes to reach the last 16 in Doha.

Rinderknech saved two break points early on in the first, but seemed to only delay the inevitable as Alcaraz broke ahead in the fifth game.

The Spaniard looked to build on that momentum but failed to convert three further break points on his way to winning the opening set.

There was little to separate the two players in the second, with both staying strong on serve until the 12th game.

Rinderknech threatened to force a third set when he earned two break-point opportunities, but Alcaraz saved both before clinching victory with his second match point in the tiebreak.

Data Debrief: 150 wins for Alcaraz on hard courts

Following this victory, and his successful Australian Open campaign, Alcaraz is now 8-0 in ATP-level matches in 2026.

The 22-year-old also registered his 150th win on hard court on the tour, while also extending his winning record over Rinderknech to 5-0.

