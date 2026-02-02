Battle Of Bats In USA 2026 Preview: Teams, Players, Venue, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Battle of Bats in USA 2026 set for March 14 at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
New 4X Cricket format mixes 14 amateurs with global cricket legends
VTEX India Squad features Ashwin. Pujara, Uthappa, among confirmed names
AWS World Squad includes Gayle, Brathwaite, Shamsi, and others
The Battle of Bats in USA 2026 event will take place at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, March 14. This one-of-a-kind tournament will bring amateur players and cricket legends onto the same field, playing in a one-off match in a new format called 4X Cricket.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be held on March 7, but was pushed by a week due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, which has disrupted travel plans across the Middle East.
The single-match event will see two teams backed by corporate giants – VTEX India Squad and AWS World Squad.
The VTEX India Squad will feature legendary Indian players of yesteryear, with confirmed players Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny, and Ambati Rayudu.
The World team, sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS), features the best players from all over the world. The confirmed players include Chris Gayle, Carlos Brathwaite, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ravi Bopara, and Liam Plunkett.
What is 4X Cricket Format?
The Battle of Bats will be played in the novel 4X Cricket format. In this new style, 14 amateur players were selected through an online challenge system that includes quizzes, discover
y tasks, social media content creation, and referral campaigns.The top 14 players from the online contest leaderboard will take the field tomorrow in Dallas, getting to bat, bowl, and field along with legends like Ashwin and Gayle.
Battle of Bats in USA 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is Battle of Bats in USA 2026 being played?
The Battle of Bats in USA 2026 will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 6:00 PM local time (CST). In India, the match will start at 5:30 AM IST on March 15. The 7,500-seater Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas, will host the game.
Where to watch the Battle of Bats in USA 2026 live in the United States?
The Battle of Bats in USA 2026 will be live-streamed on Thriller TV and Amazon Prime Video via Willow by Cricbuzz.
Where to watch Battle of Bats in USA 2026 live in India?
The live-streaming and broadcast details of the Battle of Bats in USA 2026 in India are yet to be revealed. Please come back to this section for updated details.