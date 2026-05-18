NASCAR All-Star Race: Denny Hamlin Outdoes Chase Briscoe To Bag Victory
In the debut of the All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, the Monster Mile lived up to its billing as one of NASCAR’s most treacherous tracks. Even for winner Denny Hamlin, surviving Dover was a high-wire test for the $1 million prize. Rebounding from a qualifying spin to start from the pole position, Hamlin steered clear of trouble on Sunday for his second NASCAR All-Star Race victory. He led the final 30 laps and outdueled Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe while avoiding the eight caution flags that involved 23 of 36 drivers in the field, which was inverted after the first 75-lap segment.
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