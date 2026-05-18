NASCAR All-Star Race: Denny Hamlin Outdoes Chase Briscoe To Bag Victory

In the debut of the All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway, the Monster Mile lived up to its billing as one of NASCAR’s most treacherous tracks. Even for winner Denny Hamlin, surviving Dover was a high-wire test for the $1 million prize. Rebounding from a qualifying spin to start from the pole position, Hamlin steered clear of trouble on Sunday for his second NASCAR All-Star Race victory. He led the final 30 laps and outdueled Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Chase Briscoe while avoiding the eight caution flags that involved 23 of 36 drivers in the field, which was inverted after the first 75-lap segment.

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nascar-all-star-auto-race-dover-motor-speedway-Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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nascar-all-star-auto-race-dover-motor-speedway-Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane
Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, in Dover, Delaware. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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nascar-all-star-auto-race-dover-motor-speedway-Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, in Dover, Delaware. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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Denny Hamlin celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, in Dover, Delaware. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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Denny Hamlin (11) drives through Turn 2 during the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, in Dover, Delaware. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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nascar-all-star-auto-race-dover-motor-speedway-Ricky Stenhouse Jr
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), Michael McDowell (71) and William Byron (24) compete during the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, in Dover, Delaware. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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nascar-all-star-auto-race-dover-motor-speedway-Ryan Preece
Ryan Preece climbs from his burning car after a crash during the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, in Dover, Delaware. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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nascar-all-star-auto-race-dover-motor-speedway-Chase Briscoe
Chase Briscoe (19) and Denny Hamlin (11) compete during the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, in Dover, Delaware. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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Ryan Preece (60) crashes during the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, in Dover, Delaware. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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nascar-all-star-auto-race-dover-motor-speedway-John Hunter Nemechek
John Hunter Nemechek (42) and Kyle Busch (8) crash on the front stretch during the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, in Dover, Delaware. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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nascar-all-star-auto-race-dover-motor-speedway-Ryan Preeces car is towed
Ryan Preece's car is towed back to the garage following a crash during the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, in Dover, Delaware. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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NASCAR All-Star Race highlights
Crews work to clean the track after a multi-car wreck during the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, in Dover, Delaware. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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nascar-all-star-auto-race-dover-motor-speedway-Riley Herbst
Riley Herbst (35) crashes on the front stretch during the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, in Dover, Delaware. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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Denny Hamlin (11) and Brad Keselowski (6) lead the field to a restart during the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, in Dover, Delaware. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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NASCAR All-Star Race photos
Denny Hamlin (11) and Brad Keselowski (6) lead the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR All-Star auto race at Dover Motor Speedway, in Dover, Delaware. | Photo: AP/Derik Hamilton
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