NEET Row: Centre Opens Talks With Protesting CJP Delegates But Offers No Assurances

Demands and Wangchuk's Status

The CJP submitted a formal petition outlining three strict conditions. They demanded Pradhan's resignation, the release of activist Sonam Wangchuk and Rs 1 crore compensation for families of deceased NEET candidates. "The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met!" Das said. He also said, "The minister has also assured us that no further crackdown will happen at Jantar Mantar and around. However, no reports yet of police stopping."