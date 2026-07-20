CJP Leaders Sourav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Meet JP Nadda Over NEET Row

Cockroach Janta Party spokespersons Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Minister JP Nadda on Monday to discuss the ongoing student protests in New Delhi.
The meeting followed violent clashes between Delhi Police and CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, and Parliament Street.
The CJP rejected initial proposals to meet lower-level officials, insisting on direct dialogue with a Cabinet minister.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are on their way to meet Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Monday, July 20, 2026, as street clashes escalated across the capital.
Das met Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma on Monday morning after police informed the group of the government's willingness to hold a dialogue.
"Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet J.P. Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers. We shall win!" Das said on X at 11:52 AM.
The situation remains tense at Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place and Parliament Street. As police stopped many from crossing the barricades, clashes broke out at several points, while protesters alleged that police resorted to a lathi charge.
Standoff Over Meeting Formats
The CJP rejected early government proposals to hold talks with a district magistrate, a union secretary or a minister of state, sources in the know said according to The Print.
The group insisted on meeting a Cabinet minister instead and provided a roster of preferred ministers for the dialogue. This disagreement caused significant delays before the meeting with Nadda was secured.
"Is the government trying to deliberately delay the discussions?" Ranka said on X, citing a 5-hour delay after police first informed the group of the government's willingness to talk.
March Defies Police Orders
Thousands of CJP supporters began marching from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament on Monday morning.
The Delhi Police stated that organizers neither requested nor received permission for the march, which proceeded despite prohibitory orders.
The march comes two days after police evicted activist Sonam Wangchuk from the demonstration area at Jantar Mantar on July 18, 2026, and transported him to Safdarjung Hospital.
Core Demands For Reform
The CJP is demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET examination.
Core demands include sweeping national examination reforms and a ₹10,000 compensation per candidate in the event of future leaks.
The party is also demanding financial compensation and justice for the families of students who died by suicide due to the paper leaks.