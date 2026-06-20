NEET-UG 2026 Re-Examination: Authorities Conduct Nationwide Mock Drill, Deploy Strict Security Measures

Authorities conducted a nationwide mock drill on Saturday to streamline security and administrative coordination ahead of Sunday's NEET-UG 2026 re-examination. Security has also been intensified at the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters in New Delhi, with multiple enforcement and administrative agencies finalising preparations.
To safeguard the integrity of the test, a multi-layered security framework has been established. For the first time, the Indian Air Force has been mobilised to transport question papers, while district administrations, local police forces, and specialised escort teams will secure the movement of all examination material.
Confidential material would be handled through sealed transport protocols, GPS-enabled vehicles, real-time CCTV surveillance linked to central control rooms, and Aadhaar-based biometric authentication.
Arrangements include 674 city coordinators and 6,669 observers to monitor the venues alongside centre superintendents and invigilators. In all, more than two lakh personnel have been deployed across the country. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also conducted several review meetings with senior officials to assess ground readiness.
The NTA has implemented strict digital protocols to counter potential malpractice, including temporary restrictions on Telegram to disrupt alleged “cheating channels”. A verified WhatsApp channel has been launched to provide authentic updates, and the agency has cautioned students against fraudulent claims regarding leaked answer keys or paid services.
Additionally, the National Medical Commission has directed all medical institutions under its purview to deny leave to students on June 20 and 21, except under exceptional circumstances, following reports that some medical students might be involved in activities that compromise examination integrity.
Basic amenities, including power backups, drinking water, sanitation, and medical support, will be available at all venues. Candidates are permitted to bring transparent water bottles, and diabetic candidates may carry essential items such as sugar tablets and fruits. The NTA has advised candidates to verify their centre locations in advance and plan to arrive early to accommodate mandatory frisking, particularly for those wearing customary attire or full-sleeved clothing.
The pen-and-paper examination is scheduled for June 21 from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, with more than 22.79 lakh candidates expected to appear. Candidates eligible for compensatory time under the PwD/PwBD category will be permitted to write the exam until 6:20 PM. The NTA has mandated that candidates arrive at their designated venues between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM, noting that entry gates will close precisely at 1:30 PM.
The re-examination takes place nearly seven weeks after the original NEET-UG test was cancelled due to paper leak allegations, which sparked widespread demonstrations, political debate, and legal scrutiny.