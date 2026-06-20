NEET-UG 2026 Re-Examination: Authorities Conduct Nationwide Mock Drill, Deploy Strict Security Measures

The pen-and-paper examination is scheduled for June 21 from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, with more than 22.79 lakh candidates expected to appear. Candidates eligible for compensatory time under the PwD/PwBD category will be permitted to write the exam until 6:20 PM. The NTA has mandated that candidates arrive at their designated venues between 11:00 AM and 1:30 PM, noting that entry gates will close precisely at 1:30 PM.