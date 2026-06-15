Mega Mock Drill on Earthquake, Cloud Burst, Forest Fire Conducted in Himachal Pradesh

The exercise to strengthen preparedness for large-scale emergencies was led by Major General Sudhir Bahl (Retd) and Special Secretary for Disaster Management Pushpendra Rana, and attended by district officials, emergency services, health authorities, uniformed forces and community stakeholders.
The participants reviewed gaps identified during the drills, and measures to improve communication resilience, medical surge capacity, traffic and evacuation management, and the designation of staging areas to expedite resource deployment, according to a statement.
Officials underlined the need for practical, district-level surge plans that identify temporary bed sites, staffing arrangements and continuity arrangements in hospitals, to operate under sustained pressure without immediate external supplies.
Emphasis was placed on regular training and drills, formalizing mutual aid arrangements, and ensuring timely availability of heavy equipment and air support when required. Special attention will be given to protection and evacuation arrangements for children, the elderly and persons with disabilities, they said.
The mock drill concluded with a directive for districts to submit consolidated surge capacity and staging area plans within the stipulated timeline and to share confirmed exercise schedules and public advisories once finalized.
The administration reiterated its commitment to strengthening coordination, operational readiness and community resilience to ensure prompt and effective response in the event of a major disaster, the statement added.