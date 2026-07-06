Heavy Rain Grounds Flights, Leaves Nagpur MLAs Stranded

P PTI Published at: 6 July 2026 2:00 pm

Heavy rains in Mumbai crippled air travel, leaving a minister and legislators from Nagpur stranded at the city's airport as they were unable to reach the state capital for the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature on Monday

P PTI Published at: 6 July 2026 2:00 pm

Heavy Rain Grounds Flights, Leaves Nagpur MLAs Stranded

Earlier in the day, State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and several MLAs had to cancel their travel plans after the severe weather conditions grounded flights. The monsoon session was later adjourned in both houses of the state legislature following forecasts of heavy rain and strong winds in Mumbai and adjoining regions. Talking to reporters, BJP MLA Sameer Meghe noted that his 10.10 am IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Mumbai never departed from the state capital, leaving the group in limbo until they officially decided to postpone their trip. BJP MLA Praveen Datke stated that they chose to postpone their travel to avoid the chaos caused by the rains, deeming it safer to wait until tomorrow. Congress MLA Vikas Thakre expressed his displeasure, noting the uncertainty about flight schedules and the possibility of getting stranded in Mumbai. Thakre urged that the assembly extend the legislative session to compensate for the lost time. Bawankule, MLAs Vikas Thakre, Sameer Meghe, and Praveen Datke, as well as MLC Rajiv Potdar, were among those unable to reach Mumbai in time for the day’s proceedings.