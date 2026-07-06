Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Wimbledon 2026: Canadian Star Prevails In Dramatic Five-Setter

Felix Auger-Aliassime battled through one of the toughest tests of his Wimbledon campaign, defeating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-7(4), 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-1 in a gripping five-set Round of 16 contest to reach the quarter-finals. The Canadian recovered after losing a tight opening-set tiebreak and edged another in the second before taking control with aggressive serving and powerful baseline hitting. Davidovich Fokina refused to surrender, forcing a deciding set after saving two match points and overcoming an ankle injury that required a medical timeout. However, Auger-Aliassime dominated the fifth set to seal victory after four hours and 25 minutes. The match ended on a tense note, with the players exchanging heated words at the net. Auger-Aliassime will now face Novak Djokovic for a place in the semi-finals.

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Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina wimbledon tennis highlights
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates winning the men's singles fourth round match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Alejandro Davidovich Fokina wimbledon tennis photos
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain waves to the crowd after losing the men's singles fourth round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Felix Auger-Aliassime wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates winning the men's singles fourth round match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Felix Auger-Aliassime wimbledon tennis highlights
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates winning the men's singles fourth round match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina wimbledon
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada kicks the ball during the men's singles fourth round match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Alejandro Davidovich Fokina injury wimbledon tennis
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain suffers an injury during the men's singles fourth round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Felix Auger-Aliassime wimbledon tennis fourth round
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada jumps to play a return during the men's singles fourth round match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Alejandro Davidovich Fokina wimbledon tennis 2026
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain plays a return during the men's singles fourth round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain plays a return during the men's singles fourth round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina tennis photo
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada plays a return during the men's singles fourth round match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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