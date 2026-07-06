Felix Auger-Aliassime Vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Wimbledon 2026: Canadian Star Prevails In Dramatic Five-Setter
Felix Auger-Aliassime battled through one of the toughest tests of his Wimbledon campaign, defeating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-7(4), 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-1 in a gripping five-set Round of 16 contest to reach the quarter-finals. The Canadian recovered after losing a tight opening-set tiebreak and edged another in the second before taking control with aggressive serving and powerful baseline hitting. Davidovich Fokina refused to surrender, forcing a deciding set after saving two match points and overcoming an ankle injury that required a medical timeout. However, Auger-Aliassime dominated the fifth set to seal victory after four hours and 25 minutes. The match ended on a tense note, with the players exchanging heated words at the net. Auger-Aliassime will now face Novak Djokovic for a place in the semi-finals.
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