Twin Earthquakes Strike Venezuela In Photos
Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela within about a minute of each other on Wednesday, causing buildings to collapse and damage in Caracas. The rare back-to-back tremors, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, rank among the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in more than a century.
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