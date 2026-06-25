Twin Earthquakes Strike Venezuela In Photos

Two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela within about a minute of each other on Wednesday, causing buildings to collapse and damage in Caracas. The rare back-to-back tremors, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, rank among the strongest earthquakes to hit the country in more than a century.

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Twin earthquakes Venezuela
Rescue workers search through the rubble after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Javier Campos
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Twin earthquakes strike Venezuela in photo
Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building after earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Venezuela earthquake aftermath pictures
A firefighter rescues a dog from a building that collapsed after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Pedro Mattey
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Caracas building collapse photos
A collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Adrian Naranjo
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Caracas streets earthquake images
Residents console a man outside their homes after successive earthquakes, in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Venezuela earthquake damage visuals
A car smashed by a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Adrian Naranjo
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Venezuela disaster zone photos
Security forces stand next to a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Back to back earthquakes Venezuela
Rescue workers inspect a damaged building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Pedro Mattey
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Magnitude 7.5 earthquake Caracas
Men walk among rubble after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Pedro Mattey
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Yaracuy epicenter earthquake June 24
People stand on a park after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Pedro Mattey
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Delcy Rodriguez state of emergency Venezuela
Rescue workers search through the rubble after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Javier Campos
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Doublet earthquake Venezuela 2026
A building stands damaged after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Adrian Naranjo
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USGS Venezuela earthquake PAGER
Rescue workers search through the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Javier Campos
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Foreshock and mainshock Venezuela
People embrace after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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Caribbean plate seismic activity 2026
A woman embraces a child after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Pedro Mattey
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