The Fall Before The Rise! Where Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Go From Here

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is set to get another chance during India's upcoming Zimbabwe tour
The teenager endured a difficult England series after a dream international debut
His record-breaking IPL 2026 campaign shows why India continue to back him
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rapid rise has been one of Indian cricket's biggest stories over the past year. After lighting up the IPL and earning a maiden senior India call-up, expectations around the teenage opener soared.
However, his first taste of international cricket has also highlighted the challenges of competing at the highest level. A string of low scores in the T20I series against England, followed by his omission from the playing XI during the 5th T20I, has sparked questions about the next phase of his development. Rather than viewing it as a setback, the coming months could prove to be the most important period of his young career.
What Next For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?
The immediate focus for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is India's upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, where he is expected to receive another extended opportunity after retaining his place in the squad.
With Sanju Samson omitted from the tour, the selectors have signalled that they remain committed to investing in the 15-year-old despite his difficult series against England.
Rather than judging him solely on a handful of international innings, the management appears keen to give him consistent exposure against a relatively less daunting opposition before bigger assignments later in the year.
Zimbabwe now presents an ideal platform for Sooryavanshi to rediscover the fearless batting that earned him his India call-up. The series offers him a chance to answer the questions raised during the England tour, particularly against short-pitched bowling, while rebuilding confidence in international colours.
Another productive outing could quickly shift the conversation from his recent struggles to his immense long-term potential, especially with India's selectors making it clear that he remains a central part of their T20 plans.
His IPL 2026 Heroics Prove Why India Haven't Given Up On Him
If there is one reason why India's selectors continue to back Vaibhav Sooryavanshi despite a difficult start to his international career, it is the extraordinary IPL 2026 season he produced for Rajasthan Royals.
At just 15 years of age, the left-handed opener finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer, amassing 776 runs in 16 matches at an average of 48.50 and a staggering strike rate of 237.30 to claim the Orange Cap. He also became the youngest player in IPL history to win the award, finishing ahead of established stars like Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.
The records did not stop there. Sooryavanshi swept the major individual honours, winning the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player (MVP), Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker and Super Sixes awards, becoming the first player to complete such a clean sweep in a single IPL campaign.
His season was packed with record-breaking numbers. He smashed a tournament-record 72 sixes, breaking Chris Gayle's long-standing mark of 59, while also becoming the fastest batter to reach 1,000 IPL runs by balls faced, getting there in just 440 deliveries. The teenager rewrote another record by scoring 521 runs in the powerplay, the most ever by a batter in a single IPL season, underlining his fearless approach at the top of the order.
Sooryavanshi's campaign also featured a blistering 36-ball century, a breathtaking 97 off 29 balls in the Eliminator and 96 off 47 in Qualifier 2, proving he could deliver under knockout pressure as well.
Those performances are precisely why India's team management is unlikely to judge him on one difficult series. At 15, his IPL exploits have already shown that he possesses the talent to become one of the country's next batting superstars, provided he is given the time to learn, adapt and grow.