Why Liverpool Legend Believes Mentality Will Decide Argentina Vs England Semifinal?

“I think this is one of football’s iconic rivalries. It’s built not only on football and World Cup history but also on the broader history between the two nations. There have been so many unforgettable moments; the Maradona goal, David Beckham’s sending off, Beckham’s penalty, and of course the backdrop of the Falklands conflict. All of that adds another layer to what is already a huge football fixture. Every player knows this is an opportunity to become part of football history,” Fowler said on Zee5.