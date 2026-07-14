Why Liverpool Legend Believes Mentality Will Decide Argentina Vs England Semifinal?

Robbie Fowler calls Argentina vs England one of football's greatest rivalries
The former England striker believes the midfield battle will decide the semifinal
Fowler says mentality could be the key difference in a high-pressure knockout clash
Argentina and England are set for another unforgettable chapter in one of football's fiercest rivalries when they meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Atlanta.
With a place in the final at stake, the clash brings together the defending champions and an England side chasing their first World Cup final appearance in six decades. The fixture also marks Lionel Messi's first-ever senior meeting with England, adding another fascinating storyline to an already historic contest.
Argentina booked their place in the last four after a hard-fought 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland, while England edged past Norway in another dramatic knockout tie under Thomas Tuchel.
Lionel Scaloni's side continues to lean on Messi's brilliance, while England's campaign has been driven by Jude Bellingham's match-winning performances and Harry Kane's leadership. Both teams have survived stern knockout tests, making this semi-final a battle between two battle-hardened contenders.
Robbie Fowler Identifies The Key Battle
Former England striker Robbie Fowler, who is part of ZEE5's expert panel for FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage, believes this rivalry is unlike any other because of the history attached to it, with every player aware of the magnitude of the occasion.
“I think this is one of football’s iconic rivalries. It’s built not only on football and World Cup history but also on the broader history between the two nations. There have been so many unforgettable moments; the Maradona goal, David Beckham’s sending off, Beckham’s penalty, and of course the backdrop of the Falklands conflict. All of that adds another layer to what is already a huge football fixture. Every player knows this is an opportunity to become part of football history,” Fowler said on Zee5.
Fowler feels the midfield battle will ultimately determine who reaches the final.
“England need to stay compact and avoid dropping too deep because that only invites pressure. Argentina will look to dominate possession through midfield and create overloads between the lines, so England have to be disciplined defensively. Ultimately, whichever side wins the midfield battle without sacrificing its defensive structure will control the game.”
He also stressed that mentality could prove decisive on such a grand stage.
“The best teams stick to their game plan. They don’t panic, even if they fall behind. They trust the process and continue making good decisions under pressure. At this stage of the tournament, the technical difference between the remaining teams is very small. In matches like these, mentality can be the deciding factor.”
With Messi aiming to guide Argentina to a second straight World Cup final and England desperate to end decades of waiting, another memorable encounter between these two football giants appears inevitable.
Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?
Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE and exclusively on ZEE 5 in Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Bangla, or on television through the Unite8 Sports network.