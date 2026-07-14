IND Vs ENG: Who Is England's Coach For 1st ODI Against India Today?

Brendon McCllum has been sacked by the ECB from the test side but the New Zealander will continue as the in-charge in white-ball format.
The ECB has decided to split coaching responsibilities which turns out to be their new strategy to rebuild their test side.
Rahul Dravid is in talks of being the potential successor as the head coach of the test side.
England will start it's ODI series against India today at the Edgbaston but there have been major changes behind the scenes.
While Brendon McCllum continues to oversee England in white-ball cricket, he is relieved of his red ball duties and will no longer have the control over the test team of The Three Lions.
This marks the end of the Bazball era in test cricket but not Brendon McCllum's journey altogether. While India prepare to take on England in the ODI series after a 4-0 whitewash in T20Is, McCllum remain as the incharge from the dugout, even questions still being raised about his long-term future and plans with the England side after India series.
Reason Behind The Sacking Of McCllum
England's decision is due to the disappointing run of the team in test cricket despite an able side filled with star players.
The Bazball project produced memorable wins under the New Zealander's tenure but the team failed to deliver in featured contests with series loss against India, Australia and most recently New Zealand.
Accepting responsibility, McCllum stated that England simply did not expect the results expected.
"We're in a results business and fundamentally our results weren't good enough. India and Australia are the marquee series and if you don't win those, you haven't achieved what you wanted to."
His tenure was England's one of the most talked tactical experiments and the departure from the test side is surprising indeed.
Still In-Charge In White-Ball Cricket
Despite the test's reshuffle, McCllum will remain in the sidelines for the team in the white ball cricket.
The ECB has decided to split coaching responsibilities and not to remove him completely from all the three formats of the game believing in his longevity with the team and the results he has produced in the past.
However, his future is far from guaranteed.
England have remained inconsistent in the white-ball format as well before the India series and another heartbreak could lead ECB reconsidering Brendon's position in the team.
Is Rahul Dravid The Potential Successor?
With England now searching for a specialist test coach after a drastic downfall in their WTC rankings, Rahul Dravid has emerged as one of the leading name's under ECB's consideration.
According to the reports, Rahul Dravid's name has been shortlisted along with other specialized candidates to rebuild the test side for future assignments especially the Ashes.
With no appointment yet been confirmed, England's strategy of shifting their coaching roles can turn out to be a good strategy and we might witness one of India's most respected figures in cricket leading the Englishmen in test cricket.