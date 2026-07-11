India Tour Of New Zealand 2026: The All Whites Will End This Year With A Two-Match Series Against The Blues

Shubham Banthia Published at: 11 July 2026 3:38 pm

The New Zealand National Football Team will host the Indian National Football Team for a two match series in Auckland and Christchurch as both teams prepare for their future international competitions, tickets going on presale from July 20

Shubham Banthia Published at: 11 July 2026 3:38 pm

New Zealand to end their 2026 season with a two match series against India in Auckland and Christchurch. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr

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