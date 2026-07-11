India Tour Of New Zealand 2026: The All Whites Will End This Year With A Two-Match Series Against The Blues

Shubham Banthia
Shubham Banthia
Published at:

The New Zealand National Football Team will host the Indian National Football Team for a two match series in Auckland and Christchurch as both teams prepare for their future international competitions, tickets going on presale from July 20

New Zealand National Football Team
New Zealand to end their 2026 season with a two match series against India in Auckland and Christchurch. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
Summary of this article

  • New Zealand Football announced on X on July 11 that it will be hosting India for a two match series in November 2026.

  • The matches will be held on November 12 and November 15 in Auckland and Christchurch.

  • Tickets pre-sale go live on July 20.

The New Zealand National Football Team has officially announced on X a two-match home series against India in November 2026, marking another chapter in the growing football rivalry between both the nations.

The fixtures will see the All Whites return after their decent campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026, with two matches scheduled in Auckland and Christchurch.

The first match will be played on November 12 at the Go Media Stadium, Auckland followed by the second match on November 15 at the One NZ Stadium, Christchurch.

The series will provide invaluable exposure to both the teams as they continue their preparations for future AFC and FIFA competitions.

New Zealand football announced that the tickets presale will begin on July 20, with football fans expected to turn up in good number as the All Whites return in home.

For India, it is a great opportunity to prove themselves against World Cup oppositions and gain international exposure on foreign soil as the team continues it's rebuilding phase.

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