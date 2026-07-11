Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2026: World No. 1 Crushes Serbinator's Dream To Reach Final
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner moved to within one win of defending his Wimbledon title after brushing aside seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The victory extended the Italian's winning streak at the All England Club to 13 matches, tying him for the 13th-longest unbeaten run in the tournament's history. It also marked the second consecutive year that Djokovic's Wimbledon campaign ended at the hands of Sinner in the last four. Sinner delivered a near-flawless serving display, hammering 14 aces without a single double fault. The top seed won an outstanding 87% of his first-serve points (40/46) and faced just one break point all match, which he comfortably saved.
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