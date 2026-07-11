Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2026: World No. 1 Crushes Serbinator's Dream To Reach Final

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner moved to within one win of defending his Wimbledon title after brushing aside seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The victory extended the Italian's winning streak at the All England Club to 13 matches, tying him for the 13th-longest unbeaten run in the tournament's history. It also marked the second consecutive year that Djokovic's Wimbledon campaign ended at the hands of Sinner in the last four. Sinner delivered a near-flawless serving display, hammering 14 aces without a single double fault. The top seed won an outstanding 87% of his first-serve points (40/46) and faced just one break point all match, which he comfortably saved.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner wimbledon tennis semi final highlights-1
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, and Jannik Sinner of Italy shake hands as the end of their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
1/10
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner wimbledon tennis semi final
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/10
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner wimbledon tennis
Novak Djokovic of Serbia leaves after losing to Jannik Sinner of Italy in their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/10
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner wimbledon
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/10
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbian during their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/10
Novak Djokovic wimbledon 2026
Novak Djokovic of Serbia falls over during his men's singles semifinal match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/10
Jannik Sinner 2026 wimbledon tennis semi final
Jannik Sinner of Italy eyes the ball as Novak Djokovic of Serbia prepares to play a volley against him in their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/10
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner wimbledon tennis semi final photos
Spectators wearing hats watch the men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/10
Jannik Sinner wimbledon semi final 2026
Jannik Sinner of Italy serves to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/10
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner wimbledon tennis
Jannik Sinner of Italy stretches to play a return to Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/10
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner wimbledon tennis
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories