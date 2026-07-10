Expert Mothers' First: Anandiben Patel's Advice To IAS Aspirants Sparks A Wider Debate On Women's Roles

Governor Anandiben Patel's remarks have reignited a debate over women's roles in society.
Similar views linking women's achievements with motherhood have recurred in public discourse over the years.
The debate unfolds alongside data on unpaid care work and women's workforce participation.
In the crowded convocation hall of a university in Kanpur on July 9, 2026, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel stood before rows of young graduates. As she addressed the gathering, her words turned toward the responsibilities that extend beyond degrees and diplomas. Recalling conversations about family life, Patel advised the young women in particular to focus on foundational roles at home.
"Whether you become an IAS officer or a teacher, first become an expert mother," she stated. She emphasised that everyone should know how to prepare and serve food cooked at home, highlighting parental involvement to guide children away from issues like elopements or conflicts arising from opposition to relationships. Her address blended encouragement for continued education and careers after marriage with a call to uphold family values and character-building.
The governor's remarks joined a long line of public statements by Indian leaders that connect women's public achievements to their roles in motherhood and domestic life. Such observations have appeared repeatedly in convocation speeches, political addresses, and organisational forums, reflecting enduring themes in discussions of gender, family and society.
Recurring Themes In Public Addresses
Patel's comments echo earlier instances from her own tenure. While serving as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, she had urged students, including girls, to acquire cooking skills alongside academics and to take pride in them. Similar sentiments have surfaced among other governors and ministers. In various state-level events, leaders have advised women pursuing higher studies or professions to ensure domestic responsibilities remain central.
Interestingly, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its women's wing have articulated these ideas consistently over decades.
At summer camps organised by the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, participants received training in physical skills alongside sessions on becoming effective mothers and wives .Chandrakantha (Rashtriya Sevika Samiti) in June 2017 at a Rashtriya Sevika Samiti training camp in New Delhi explained that a man's primary quality lies in providing for the family outside the home, whereas a woman's defining virtue is motherhood. RSS ideologue M.S. Golwalkar frequently referred to women as embodiments of *matrushakti*, assigning them roles as mothers in the household, in society, and in broader community organisation.
Notably, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has addressed demographic trends, calling for couples to have at least three children to maintain societal strength amid falling fertility rates. These positions frame motherhood as integral to women's societal contributions.
Political leaders across parties have at times linked women's dignity and respect to their fulfilment of maternal and familial duties. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for example, referred to the governor's position itself as a symbol of "mother power," questioning how those who disrespect it could respect half the population.
Statements from various platforms have portrayed motherhood as a source of inherent dignity, with mothers credited for instilling values and shaping national character. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken of mothers as holders of the highest place in family life, imparting human values and empathy, describing motherhood as a quality rather than merely an individual role.
In southern states, policy discussions have intersected with family size norms. Tamil Nadu's government rules once limited full maternity benefits for a third child, restricting additional leave to 12 weeks in certain cases, a measure that faced legal challenges and eventual judicial review affirming broader entitlements. Leaders in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and neighbouring regions have encouraged consideration of larger families, citing long-term implications for workforce and parliamentary representation under potential delimitation based on population. These discussions position reproductive and caregiving roles within wider state-level planning.
Data On Unpaid Work And Labour Force Participation
National statistics provide context for the emphasis on domestic responsibilities. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released findings from the Time Use Survey conducted between January and December 2024. For females aged 15-59 years, time spent on unpaid domestic services averaged around 305 minutes per day, showing a slight reduction from 315 minutes recorded in the 2019 survey. Men in the corresponding group spent considerably less time on these activities.
When including broader unpaid domestic and caregiving work, women dedicated approximately 289 minutes daily to domestic services alone, against 88 minutes for men. Participation stood at roughly 81.5% among women compared to 27.1% among men for unpaid domestic services.
These patterns align with labour force trends. Multiple rounds of surveys, including Periodic Labour Force Survey data, indicate that a large share of urban women, around 69%, stay outside the paid workforce, often attributing this to the demands of childcare and household duties. The Time Use Survey further documents that women aged 15-59 spend a higher proportion of their day on combined paid and unpaid activities than men, leaving less time for leisure or self-care.
Motherhood As A Measure Of Dignity In Political Rhetoric
Across various eras, politicians have framed motherhood as central to women's dignity and societal respect. Historical and contemporary statements frequently portray the mother as the foundation of family and national values. Leaders have invoked "Mother India" imagery, crediting women in their maternal capacity with preserving cultural continuity and moral standards. In public speeches, the ability to manage a home and raise children well has been presented as enhancing a woman's standing, even as she enters professional fields.
Political addresses have cautioned that neglecting these roles could diminish family stability, thereby affecting women's recognised contributions. Some ministers and chief ministers have used "mother power" references when defending institutional roles or critiquing opponents, tying respect for women to acknowledgement of their familial positions.
In educational and community settings, convocation speakers and organisational leaders have advised that professional success gains fuller meaning when paired with expertise in motherhood and home management. Cooking, in particular, has been cited as a practical skill symbolising care, with remarks noting that daughters-in-law should be prepared to contribute from the first day in their marital homes. These observations appear in transcripts and reports of multiple events over the years.
Evolving Landscape And Persistent Patterns
India's record shows measurable progress in women's education and workforce entry. Female literacy rates have climbed, more women qualify for civil services examinations, and schemes promoting skill development and financial inclusion have expanded opportunities. Judicial decisions, such as those in Tamil Nadu cases concerning maternity benefits for third children, have removed certain restrictions and affirmed entitlements based on service rules.
Public messaging from leaders, however, often continues to interweave career encouragement with reminders of domestic priorities. RSS positions on family size and motherhood, state-level demographic appeals in the South, and gubernatorial addresses illustrate continuity. Data from Time Use Surveys and labour force reports document the ongoing division of unpaid labour, providing a factual backdrop to discussions that place motherhood at the core of women's societal roles.
From the Kanpur convocation to earlier camps and policy forums, the pattern reveals how motherhood features prominently in political and social commentary as a marker of dignity, capability, and contribution. Records of speeches, organisational literature, survey statistics, and court proceedings together map the contours of this discourse across decades, as India navigates changes in education, employment, and family structures