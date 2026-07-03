RSS Issues Detailed Statement On Ayodhya Temple Donations Theft Incident

RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale expressed deep pain over the theft at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, calling it a wound to the sentiments of Hindu society.
The Sangh urged strict punishment for the guilty and immediate steps to improve transparency and security at the temple.
Hosabale called upon Hindus to maintain patience and not allow anti-Hindu forces to exploit the incident for divisive purposes.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday issued a comprehensive statement addressing the recent theft from donation boxes at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, expressing deep anguish over the incident that has hurt the sentiments of crores of Ram devotees across the country.
In the detailed statement, Hosabale described the grand temple built on the sacred Ram Janmabhoomi as a centre of reverence, faith, and devotion for the entire Hindu society. He highlighted the generations of struggle, dedication, sacrifice, and martyrdom of Ram bhakts that ultimately led to the construction of the magnificent temple.
Hosabale noted that the theft incident has caused immense pain and disappointment among devotees. “This unfortunate event has wounded the sentiments and reverence of the entire society and Ram devotees,” he said, adding that the RSS shares the hurt and disappointment felt by millions of Hindus.
The RSS leader welcomed the swift action taken by the Uttar Pradesh government at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He said the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the initiation of legal proceedings are important steps. He stressed that it is essential to ensure that whoever is found guilty in the investigation receives strict and exemplary punishment.
Hosabale further urged the temple management and the special investigation team to take effective and serious steps to address all deficiencies in the arrangements and operations at the temple. He emphasised that such measures are necessary so that the faith and reverence of crores of Ram devotees in the Ayodhya temple remains unbroken and unwavering.
He expressed full confidence that through proper financial management, seamless operations with transparent systems, and an atmosphere filled with purity, sanctity, and profound religiosity, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will continue to strengthen the faith and trust of Hindu society.
In his appeal to the larger Hindu community, Dattatreya Hosabale called for necessary patience and restraint during this difficult moment. He warned against falling into the trap of anti-Hindu and anti-national forces who may try to exploit this unfortunate incident to malign Hindu dharma and society. He urged everyone to remain united and calm while the investigation takes its course.
The RSS statement comes days after reports of theft from donation boxes at the Ram Temple triggered widespread anger and disappointment among devotees. The incident has also sparked political debate, with opposition parties demanding a high-level probe and greater accountability in the management of temple affairs.
The Uttar Pradesh government has already initiated legal proceedings based on the recommendations of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The Special Investigation Team is expected to submit its preliminary findings in the coming days.