Rishabh Pant Creates World Record: Quickest In Test History To Smash 100 Sixes

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Rishabh Pant achieved the feat in just 51 Tests, becoming the fastest player to reach the 100-six mark in Test cricket

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Rishabh Pant in action against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle
Photo: Associated Press

Rishabh Pant added another landmark to his already remarkable Test career on Monday (August 18), becoming the first Indian batter to smash 100 sixes in the longest format. The India wicketkeeper-batter achieved the feat in just 51 Tests, making him the fastest player to reach the 100-six mark in Test cricket.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter reached the milestoneduring a rapid half-century on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. He brought up his 20th Test fifty with a pull over long leg for six, which was also the 100th six of his Test career.

BatterBalls Taken
Rishabh Pant (India)4918
Adam Gilchrist (Australia)6578
Ben Stokes (England9042
Brendon McCullum9756

Pant is only the fourth batter in Test history to hit 100 or more sixes. He joined an elite list featuring England's Ben Stokes, New Zealand's Brendon McCullum and Australia's Adam Gilchrist.

Stokes, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, leads the all-time list with 138 sixes. McCullum is second with 107, while Gilchrist and Pant have 100 sixes apiece.

Most Sixes In Test Cricket

BatterSixes
Ben Stokes (England)138
Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)107
Adam Gilchrist (Australia)100
Rishabh Pant (India)100
Chris Gayle (West Indies)98

Pant reached the milestone during a rapid half-century on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. He brought up his 20th Test fifty with a pull over long leg for six, which was also the 100th six of his Test career.

Pant made 66 off 69 before falling to Lahiru Kumara’s short-ball tactic. He shuffled across to pull a delivery wide of off but failed to get proper control, sending a feeble top-edge behind the wicket. Niroshan Dickwella completed a straightforward catch.

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India's captain Shubman Gill and others walk towards the pavilion at the end of the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026 - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
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Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Indian players celebrating a wicket during the India Vs Sri Lanka warm-up Test in Colombo - X/BCCI

Pant made his Test debut in 2018 and has since established himself as an indispensable part of the setup, scoring centuries in India, England, Australia, South Africa and elsewhere.

He played a pivotal role in India's famous 2-1 series win in Australia in 2021. As the top-scorer, his unbeaten 89 helped the tourists chase down a big total in Brisbane to seal the series, following a fighting 97 off 118 balls in Sydney to secure a draw.

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