Rishabh Pant Creates World Record: Quickest In Test History To Smash 100 Sixes

Rishabh Pant added another landmark to his already remarkable Test career on Monday (August 18), becoming the first Indian batter to smash 100 sixes in the longest format. The India wicketkeeper-batter achieved the feat in just 51 Tests, making him the fastest player to reach the 100-six mark in Test cricket.
The Indian wicketkeeper-batter reached the milestoneduring a rapid half-century on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. He brought up his 20th Test fifty with a pull over long leg for six, which was also the 100th six of his Test career.
|Batter
|Balls Taken
|Rishabh Pant (India)
|4918
|Adam Gilchrist (Australia)
|6578
|Ben Stokes (England
|9042
|Brendon McCullum
|9756
Pant is only the fourth batter in Test history to hit 100 or more sixes. He joined an elite list featuring England's Ben Stokes, New Zealand's Brendon McCullum and Australia's Adam Gilchrist.
Stokes, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, leads the all-time list with 138 sixes. McCullum is second with 107, while Gilchrist and Pant have 100 sixes apiece.
Most Sixes In Test Cricket
|Batter
|Sixes
|Ben Stokes (England)
|138
|Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)
|107
|Adam Gilchrist (Australia)
|100
|Rishabh Pant (India)
|100
|Chris Gayle (West Indies)
|98
Pant reached the milestone during a rapid half-century on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. He brought up his 20th Test fifty with a pull over long leg for six, which was also the 100th six of his Test career.
Pant made 66 off 69 before falling to Lahiru Kumara’s short-ball tactic. He shuffled across to pull a delivery wide of off but failed to get proper control, sending a feeble top-edge behind the wicket. Niroshan Dickwella completed a straightforward catch.
Pant made his Test debut in 2018 and has since established himself as an indispensable part of the setup, scoring centuries in India, England, Australia, South Africa and elsewhere.
He played a pivotal role in India's famous 2-1 series win in Australia in 2021. As the top-scorer, his unbeaten 89 helped the tourists chase down a big total in Brisbane to seal the series, following a fighting 97 off 118 balls in Sydney to secure a draw.