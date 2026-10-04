Resilient Blue Tigers Fall To Classy Brazil: India Suffer 4-0 Defeat In Historic Kolkata Friendly

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In a historic international friendly at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, India put up a resilient display before suffering a 4-0 defeat against five-time World Cup winners Brazil. The Blue Tigers frustrated the visitors early on through a disciplined defensive block, with goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu making crucial stops against Vinícius Júnior. However, Brazil broke through in the 28th minute when Estêvão Willian struck from the edge of the box, followed shortly by a close-range finish from Pedro just before halftime. Despite flashes of attacking intent from India after the break—including efforts from Ryan Williams and Manvir Singh—Brazil's superior quality prevailed. Substitute Samuel Lino sealed the match with a second-half brace, scoring his first and adding a stoppage-time screamer to wrap up a comfortable 4-0 victory for the visitors.

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India vs Brazil football International friendly highlights
Brazil's players applause the spectators after winning an International friendly Football match between India and Brazil, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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India vs Brazil football International friendly highlights
India's players applause the spectators after losing an International friendly Football match between India and Brazil, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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India vs Brazil football International friendly highlights Vinicius Junior
Brazil's Vinicius Junior vies for the ball during an International friendly Football match between India and Brazil, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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India vs Brazil football International friendly highlights Brazils Samuel Lino
Brazil's Samuel Lino, 22, celebrates with Estevao after scoring a goal during an International friendly Football match between India and Brazil, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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India vs Brazil football International friendly highlights Indias Prabsukhan Gill,
India's Prabsukhan Gill, black, and Brazil's Breno Bidon vie for the ball during an International friendly Football match between India and Brazil, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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India vs Brazil football International friendly highlights Brazils Pedro
Brazil's Pedro celebrates with Estevao Willian after scoring the team's second goal during an International friendly Football match between India and Brazil, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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India vs Brazil football International friendly highlights Indias Bijoy Verghese
India's Bijoy Verghese, blue, and Brazil's Endrick vie for the ball during an International friendly Football match between India and Brazil, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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India vs Brazil football International friendly highlights Indias Mehtab Singh
India's Mehtab Singh, blue, and Brazil's Endrick vie for the ball during an International friendly Football match between India and Brazil, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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India vs Brazil football International friendly highlights
Brazil's supporters during an International friendly Football match between India and Brazil, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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India vs Brazil football International friendly highlights Brazils Pedro
Brazil's Pedro, left, celebrates with Estevao Willian after scoring the team's second goal during an International friendly Football match between India and Brazil, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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India vs Brazil football International friendly highlights Indias Ryan Williams
India's Ryan Williams lies on the ground during an International friendly Football match between India and Brazil, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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India vs Brazil football International friendly Indias Sahal Abdul Samad
India's Sahal Abdul Samad, blue, and Brazil's Arthur Dias vie for the ball during an International friendly Football match between India and Brazil, in Kolkata, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

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