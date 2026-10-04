Resilient Blue Tigers Fall To Classy Brazil: India Suffer 4-0 Defeat In Historic Kolkata Friendly

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 4 October 2026 1:13 pm

In a historic international friendly at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, India put up a resilient display before suffering a 4-0 defeat against five-time World Cup winners Brazil. The Blue Tigers frustrated the visitors early on through a disciplined defensive block, with goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu making crucial stops against Vinícius Júnior. However, Brazil broke through in the 28th minute when Estêvão Willian struck from the edge of the box, followed shortly by a close-range finish from Pedro just before halftime. Despite flashes of attacking intent from India after the break—including efforts from Ryan Williams and Manvir Singh—Brazil's superior quality prevailed. Substitute Samuel Lino sealed the match with a second-half brace, scoring his first and adding a stoppage-time screamer to wrap up a comfortable 4-0 victory for the visitors.