Rohit Sharma congratulated MS Dhoni on Twitter, fondly recalling the fun memories and years of sharing the field together
Mumbai Indians defeated Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the 2013, 2015, and 2019 IPL summit clashes under Rohit's captaincy
Suryakumar Yadav also took to Twitter to share a heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni
Rohit Sharma, former Mumbai Indians captain, shared a tribute post on Twitter following MS Dhoni's retirement on Wednesday, November 18.
Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni retired from the IPL on November 17, taking social media by storm as former cricketers and fans poured their hearts out online.
Rohit Sharma also weighed in on Wednesday, congratulating Dhoni on an incredible IPL career.
"Congratulations on an incredible IPL career, Dhoni bhai. It's been fun sharing the field and so many memories with you over the years. Much respect!" Rohit tweeted.
Another Mumbai Indians player joined Rohit Sharma in paying tribute to Dhoni's legendary IPL career: Suryakumar Yadav.
Surya appreciated Dhoni, stating that he taught everyone 'that it is not finished until it is finished', and applauded his historic legacy.
Surya tweeted, "The man who taught us that it’s not over until it’s over. Mahi bhai, from those helicopter shots to the calmest finishes under the most impossible circumstances, you’ve created history that will be talked about for a lifetime."
In a playful touch, Surya offered Dhoni a ride in his new truck and wished him luck for his future role as a mentor: "Can’t wait to take you out on a drive in my new truck. Thank you for inspiring generations and all the best, Mentor!"
Dhoni vs Mumbai Indians
MS Dhoni has won five IPL trophies with the Chennai Super Kings, but it is safe to say his cabinet would look even fuller if Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians hadn't been standing in his way.
In 2010, CSK claimed their maiden IPL title by defeating Mumbai Indians in the final, igniting one of the fiercest rivalries in cricket history.
However, the tables turned in subsequent summit clashes. In 2013, a Dhoni-led CSK ran into a Mumbai side captained by Rohit Sharma, with MI emerging triumphant.
The script repeated itself in 2015 and again in a nail-biting thriller in 2019, with Mumbai coming out on top each time.
Had it not been for Rohit Sharma, Dhoni could easily have had three more titles to his name as captain.