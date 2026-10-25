Out Of India Setup, Suryakumar Yadav Tries His Hand At Baseball In Mumbai | Watch

Suryakumar Yadav swaps his cricket bat for baseball, joining MLB stars at a Mumbai crossover event
SKY's New York Yankees team clinches the MLBx Mumbai 3-on-3 baseball competition
Suryakumar last played for India in the 2026 T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on March 8
Life away from the Indian dressing room has taken an interesting turn for Suryakumar Yadav. With the Indian T20I setup moving forward without him in the current squad, the explosive batter found himself in unfamiliar territory, swapping his cricket bat for a baseball bat and stepping into the spotlight for an entirely different reason.
The former India T20I captain was among the attractions at the inaugural MLBx Mumbai 3-on-3 baseball event on Saturday, October 24. Held at the Mumbai Football Arena at Andheri Sports Complex, the competition brought Indian cricketers together with Major League Baseball (MLB) stars in a unique sporting crossover.
Suryakumar Yadav Trades Cricket for Baseball After India Squad Snub
For someone renowned for his fearless strokeplay, baseball offered an exciting new challenge. Suryakumar Yadav, who attended the event as an MLB India ambassador, teamed up with former MLB All-Star Nick Swisher and softball star Rachel Garcia, representing the New York Yankees.
And SKY didn't just turn up for the cameras. The Indian batter got involved in the action, showcasing his hitting skills in a sport where power, timing and technique take on a different meaning.
The crossover also came with a winning finish. Suryakumar's Yankees side emerged victorious in the competition, adding a trophy to an outing that was already grabbing attention.
His baseball appearance comes at an interesting moment in his cricketing journey. Suryakumar has been left out of India's current T20I squad, making his activities away from the national team a talking point among fans. However, his participation at the event was also part of his ambassadorial association with MLB.
Indian Cricketers Join MLB Legends for Mumbai Showdown
Suryakumar wasn't the only Indian star trying something new. Shardul Thakur, Jitesh Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Kashvee Gautam and Radha Yadav also joined the event.
The players were divided into four teams representing iconic MLB franchises: the Yankees, Cubs, Dodgers and Red Sox. Former baseball stars, including Jake Arrieta, Adrián González and Jonny Gomes, were part of the contest.
The format blended power hitting with defensive skills, giving fans a different sporting spectacle from the cricket they are accustomed to watching.
When Did Suryakumar Yadav Last Play for India?
Suryakumar Yadav last represented India in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on March 8, when the Men in Blue clinched the title. Interestingly, that memorable night turned out to be his final appearance in Indian colours before the selectors decided to move in a different direction.
The former India T20I captain was subsequently dropped from the national setup, with Shreyas Iyer taking over the leadership role. Despite the disappointment, Suryakumar remains hopeful of earning a comeback. His recent baseball outing in Mumbai has now given fans a glimpse of his sporting adventures away from cricket.