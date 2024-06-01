He is a right-arm medium-pace swing bowler and right-hand lower-order batsman. In his cricket career, he has scored 203 runs in ODIs, 53 runs in T20Is, and 80 runs in the IPL. On the bowling front, they have taken 16 wickets in ODIs, 31 wickets in T20Is, and 77 wickets in the IPL.

Deepak Chahar is renowned for his adept swing bowling, with the ability to clock speeds of up to 140 km per hour. His journey in cricket began at the age of 10 when his father enrolled him at the Zila Cricket Academy in Jaipur, under the guidance of coach Navendu Tyagi.

In 2010-11 Ranji Trophy Season, Chahar made a sensational debut for Rajasthan against Hyderabad, capturing eight wickets for just ten runs, helping bowl Hyderabad out for a paltry 21, the lowest total in Ranji Trophy history.

From 2011 – 2014, he suffered different injuries and setbacks that affected his cricketing career adversely.

In 2016, Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) was established as a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), paving the way for Deepak Chahar's association with the team.

In January 2018, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) acquired Chahar in the IPL auction for 80 lakhs, laying the foundation for his stint with the franchise.

In October 2018, Chahar received recognition as he was named in the India B squad for the 2018–19 Deodhar Trophy, showcasing his potential at the national level.

In May 2018, Chahar received his maiden call-up to the Indian Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the tour of England, marking his entry into international cricket.

On July 8, 2018, Chahar made his T20I debut against England, picking up a wicket and announcing his arrival on the international stage.

On September 2018, Chahar makes his One Day International (ODI) debut against Afghanistan during the 2018 Asia Cup, adding another dimension to his international career.

In November 2019, he achieved a remarkable feat by securing two hat-tricks in just three days while competing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In 2019, Chahar continued to impress, winning the Player of the Match award in the final T20I against West Indies after claiming three wickets for just four runs. Chahar achieves a historic feat against Bangladesh, registering the best bowling figures in men's T20I cricket, with six wickets for seven runs, including a hat-trick.

In July 2021, Chahar demonstrated his batting prowess by scoring his maiden ODI half-century, showcasing his ability as a versatile cricketer.

In September 2021, Chahar was named one of the reserve players in India's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, reflecting his consistency and value to the national team.

In, January 2022 Chahar continues to evolve as an all-rounder, scoring his second ODI half-century against South Africa, underscoring his growing importance in limited-overs cricket.

In March 2023, Chahar ventures into the world of entrepreneurship alongside his wife, Jaya, by launching Trade Fantasy Game (TFG), a fantasy sports platform, showcasing his business acumen and vision beyond cricket.

Deepak Chahar recently revealed the reason behind his absence from national duty during the South Africa tour towards the end of last year. He took time off to be with his father, who had suffered a brain stroke. The 31-year-old seamer returned to the Indian team during the T20I series against Australia, marking his comeback after a significant period following the ODI World Cup.

In IPL 2024, he is retained by CSK for 14 crores.