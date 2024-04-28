Today's IPL match will see Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad look to return to winning ways as they face each other after they both lost their last games. (Preview | Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)
Defending champions CSK lost to back to back games to Lucknow Super Giants and now suddenly find themselves in the bottom half of the table. There is an interesting pattern to be observed in Chennai Super Kings season so far. After winning the first two games, they lost two back to back.
Then they won two straight games again only to run into the Super Giants to lose their last couple. Despite scoring a mammoth 210 in their last game, they were beaten by LSG courtesy a fabulous century from Marcus Stoinis.
Advertisement
Ruturaj Gaikwad would like his bowlers to not make similar mistakes when they take on a dangerous SRH batting lineup that has made teams pay very dearly.
Flying high SRH’s batters were brought to ground by none other than the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers when the Hyderabad franchise suffered its third loss of the tournament in their last match to RCB. The batting looks dangerous but depends heavily on three names Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen. Their bowlers have not been able to complement batsmen throughout this season and for SRH that remains a worry.
Advertisement
With five wins and three losses they are currently third on the points table.
Here are the three key player battles that will decide the course of CSK vs SRH match.
Travis Head vs Moeen Ali
Moeen Ali has not quite lived up to his expectations in this tournament but on Sunday he will have a big task in front of him. His off-spin will definitely be used against Travis Head.
The Australian dangerman was dismissed in the last game by Will Jacks, an off spinner and Ruturaj Gaikwad would like his offie to also trouble the ever-attacking Head.
If Head gets past Ali, it could be a long night for CSK bowlers.
Abhishek Sharma vs Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar has looked nowhere near his best this season. The swing is missing and he has lacked discipline. However, the last time these two teams met earlier this season, he was the one who broke SRH’s opening stand by getting rid of Abhishek Sharma. CSK would want Chahar to do it again.
Sharma’s aggressive batting can only be curbed by genuine swing otherwise he has shown how nothing else troubles him.
Advertisement
Shivam Dube vs Pat Cummins
Shivam Dube has been unstoppable this season. Pace, spin no bowling type has been able to contain him. The last time these two teams played, it was his 24-ball 45 that gave CSK a decent total. He will again go hard on Sunday.
Pat Cummins is having a good season both as a captain and as a bowler. He was the one who took Dube’s wicket when CSK faced SRH last time. Cummins will be eager to do it again. He remains the best bet against Dube and will definitely bring himself on when the left-hander arrives on the crease.