Flying high SRH’s batters were brought to ground by none other than the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers when the Hyderabad franchise suffered its third loss of the tournament in their last match to RCB. The batting looks dangerous but depends heavily on three names Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen. Their bowlers have not been able to complement batsmen throughout this season and for SRH that remains a worry.