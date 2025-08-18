Cincinnati Open 2025: Jasmine Paolini Sets Up Final Clash With Iga Swiatek

Jasmine Paolini beat Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-3 to reach her third WTA 1000 final of 2025
Paolini recovered after losing the second set to seal victory in just over two hours
She will face Iga Swiatek in the Cincinnati Open final
Jasmine Paolini will take on Iga Swiatek in the Cincinnati Open final after she beat Veronika Kudermetova in their final four encounter.
Paolini, who is into her third WTA 1000 final of 2025, emerged a 6-3 6-7 (2-7) 6-3 victor in two hours and 20 minutes in a thrilling match on Sunday.
The Italian's reward is a meeting with Wimbledon champion Swiatek, who came through her own semi-final with Elena Rybakina in straight sets earlier in the day.
Paolini cruised through the opening set in just 27 minutes and appeared on course for a place in the showpiece match after breaking Kudermetova in the third game of the second.
However, Kudermetova was able to get the better of the seventh seed's serve before breezing through the tie-break to ensure the match would go the distance.
But Paolini was able to dust herself down and regain her composure, breaking Kudermetova as well as saving three crucial game points soon after to edge closer to victory.
And she sealed her progression to the final at the first attempt, with Kudermetova's miscued return completing a love service game by Paolini.
Data Debrief: Age is just a number
Paolini has enjoyed an improved year on the court this season, but faces a stern test in Swiatek for the Cincinnati title, having never beaten the Pole in the five matches she has played against her.
But she will go into the final with confidence. Indeed, since the Tier1/WTA-1000 format was introduced in 1990, Paolini (20 in 2025) is the Italian with the most wins in such events during a single season, eclipsing Sara Errani, who managed 19 in 2023.
And at 29 years and 216 days old, Paolini is the oldest player to reach WTA-1000 finals on multiple surfaces in a season since Serena Williams in 2016.