Brighton Vs Burnley Preview, Premier League: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Scott Parker insisted that his Burnley side will continue to keep fighting to retain their Premier League status, starting with a trip to Brighton on Saturday.
The Clarets ended 2025 with a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United, seeing their winless run in the English top-flight reach 10 matches.
Burnley have lost eight of those 10 games (D2), while only Wolves (23) are currently on a longer run without a win than them.
Burnley are 19th in the Premier League standings, six points off safety with just three wins to their name this season.
Parker believes his side will continue to work on their weaknesses, especially after a positive display against Newcastle.
"Of course, there's faults in our game – bits of quality in the final moments and the way we conceded goals – and we have to sharpen up," said Parker after their recent loss.
"I'm weak in my words because we've again lost a game despite so many positives.
"It goes down as a 3-1 loss on paper, but it doesn't feel like that was a fair reflection.
"The fight goes on. We'll keep nailing down where we need to improve, and keep doing the good things we're doing to keep going."
Brighton, meanwhile, are in a poor run of form themselves after a 2-2 draw against West Ham last time out saw their winless run extend to six games.
Danny Welbeck scored a penalty before also missing from the spot in the first half after his Panenka attempt came back off the crossbar.
Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler was adamant that he did not need to have a conversation with the veteran forward about his miss, but rather backed his ability on the pitch.
"I don't need to speak to him. He makes the decisions, and we support him," said Hurzeler on Welbeck.
"If he scores, everyone says 'what a great penalty'. As a striker, you always have to make decisions, and he made so many good decisions.
"He has helped us so much this season – we keep pushing together."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brighton – Jan Paul van Hecke
Three of Brighton's last six Premier League goals (excluding own goals) have been scored by defenders (Jan Paul van Hecke twice and Joel Veltman), as many as their previous 39 in the competition.
Van Hecke has scored three times in the league this season, more than his previous three campaigns with the Seagulls combined (one).
Burnley – Zian Flemming
Zian Flemming is Burnley's top scorer in the Premier League this season with five goals.
However, the 27-year-old has not scored in his last three appearances, while he also missed their loss to Newcastle with a knock.
MATCH PREDICTION – BRIGHTON WIN
Brighton have lost just one of their last eight Premier League games against Burnley (W2 D5), going down 3-0 at home in February 2022.
Hurzeler's side have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League home games (W6 D6), going down 4-3 against Aston Villa in December.
And Brighton have lost their first league game in just one of the last 16 calendar years (W8 D7), going down 1-0 at home to Wolves in the Championship on New Year's Day 2016.
However, Burnley are unbeaten in their last seven away league games against Brighton (W2 D5) since a 2-0 loss in August 2013. They have never lost at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League (W2 D4).
The Clarets, though, have won their opening league game in just two of the last 11 calendar years (D4 L5), though both of those victories have come away from home (vs Huddersfield Town in 2019, vs Swansea City in 2023).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Brighton – 67.5%
Draw – 17.9%
Burnley – 14.6%