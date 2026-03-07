Wolves 1-3 Liverpool, FA Cup: Andy Robertson Stunner Sees Reds Advance Into Quarter-Finals

Scotland captain Robertson rifled in a low shot from outside the penalty box 10 minutes into the second half to put Liverpool ahead and then Salah crashed home his enticing cross two minutes later

Published At:
Andrew Robertson celebrates his goal for Liverpool against Wolves in the FA Cup
  • Andy Robertson scored a stunner as Reds advanced to the FA Cup fifth round

  • Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones made sure of LFC's progression at Molineux

  • LFC have had a tough season in the Premier League

Andy Robertson's stunning second-half strike led Liverpool to a 3-1 win over Wolves in the FA Cup fifth round.

The left-back's first Liverpool goal from outside the box got things started after the break, before Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones made sure of their progression at Molineux, where they lost in the Premier League on Tuesday.

It was a quiet first half, with Wolves failing to register a single shot in the opening 45 minutes, while Cody Gakpo did hit the post for Liverpool, though he was in an offside position.

But the floodgates were opened after 51 minutes as Robertson received the ball close to 25 yards out and arrowed his powerful strike into the bottom-right corner, leaving Sam Johnstone with no chance in the Wolves goal.

And it was 2-0 two minutes later. Robertson's cross was turned in by Salah, who was initially denied by the linesman's flag but was awarded his goal following a VAR review.

Jones then ensured Wolves would not make a comeback in this match, drifting past two challenges before curling an effort past Johnstone with his weaker left foot in the 74th minute, though Hwang Hee-chan was able to score a consolation in stoppage time.

Data Debrief: Robertson rolls back the years

Robertson has both scored a goal and provided an assist in the same match for the third time across all competitions for Liverpool, with all three coming at different stadiums – Anfield, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Molineux.

The Scotsman also created a joint-match high four chances (level with Dominik Szoboszlai), while also registering the most touches (125), completed passes (95) and possessions won (seven) of any player.

Overall, the Reds produced 1.8 expected goals (xG) from 20 shots to Wolves' 0.44 from just four attempts, with Rob Edwards' side very much second best at Molineux this time around.

