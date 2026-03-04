Wolves 2-1 Liverpool, Premier League: Andre Scores Injury-time Winner As Edwards' Men Stun Reds At Molineux

Summary of this article
Wolves stunned Arne Slot's men to grab late win at Molineux
Hosts took the lead via Rodrigo Gomes goal
Reds fought back via Mo Salah strike
Andre's injury-time sent Wolves into jubilation
Andre's deflected strike in the 94th minute clinched another shock result for the Premier League's bottom club Wolves, as they stunned Liverpool 2-1 at Molineux.
Wolves boss Rob Edwards wheeled away down the touchline in celebration after Friday's derby win over Aston Villa, and there were similar scenes when Andre's audacious effort took a massive ricochet off Joe Gomez and left Alisson flat-footed in stoppage time.
Liverpool arrived in the West Midlands knowing a victory would take them level with Manchester United and Aston Villa in the race for a top-four finish, but they were lacklustre from the first whistle.
The Reds had the only two shots on target in the first half, but neither of those – from Hugo Ekitike and Dominik Szoboszlai – had Jose Sa unduly worried in the Wolves goal.
Arne Slot's side should have gone ahead early in the second half from Mohamed Salah's corner, but from almost directly beneath the crossbar, Cody Gakpo flicked the ball off the chest of Curtis Jones and onto the woodwork, and Milos Kerkez could not react on the rebound.
Wolves hit the front from their first shot of the game in the 78th minute, with Rodrigo Gomes clipping his finish over Alisson after excellent hold-up play from fellow substitute Tolu Arokodare.
Liverpool were only behind for five minutes, despite Sa turning Rio Ngumoha's effort off the post, as Salah intercepted a poor pass from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and powered past Wolves' goalkeeper.
The visitors looked the more likely victors as Virgil van Dijk passed up a great headed chance, but they were dealt a sucker punch at the death as a deflection on Andre's shot left Alisson helpless.
Data Debrief: Historic winner for Wolves
This was the first time in Premier League history that a team inside the relegation zone had scored a winning goal in the 90th minute or later against the reigning champions.
And Wolves, having only won one of their first 28 games in the Premier League this season, now have back-to-back victories over teams starting the day in third (Aston Villa) and fifth (Liverpool).
They are the first team to beat two top-five teams while bottom of the pile in a single season since West Brom in 2017 (Tottenham and Manchester United), and the first side to ever do so back-to-back.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have now lost five Premier League games to 90th-minute goals this season, the most ever by any team in a single campaign.
The Reds had 19 shots to Wolves' four, and finished with 1.81 expected goals, but some defensive fragility at the death once again proved their undoing.