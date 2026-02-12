English Premier League: Who Won Yesterday's Aston Villa Vs Brighton Match?

Jack Hinshelwood’s own goal, deflecting Tyrone Mings’ header, sealed victory for Villa four minutes from time
James Milner equalled Gareth Barry’s all-time Premier League appearance record (653)
Brighton’s winless run extended to one victory in 13 matches
James Milner's record-equalling Premier League appearance was marred by a late Jack Hinshelwood own goal, which condemned Brighton to a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa.
The hosts claimed all three points from a scrappy affair at Villa Park, where Milner moved level with former Villa team-mate Gareth Barry after appearing in the competition for the 653rd time.
Milner was introduced from the bench midway through a first half of few opportunities. Morgan Rogers tested Bart Verbruggen from a tight angle, while Emiliano Buendia's deflected effort fizzed narrowly wide of the post.
Brighton, aiming to snap a dismal run in the league, improved after the break.
Kaoru Mitoma's curling attempt was not too far off target, before Emiliano Martinez tipped Ferdi Kadioglu's dipping long-range effort onto the crossbar.
Hinshelwood fired over after a swift counter and Milner tested Martinez with a bending effort, as the Seagulls continued to push for the breakthrough.
Ultimately, though, it came at the other end, with Villa snatching all three points four minutes from time. Tyrone Mings got his head to Leon Bailey's corner, with the ball ricocheting in via the unfortunate Hinshelwood.
Data Debrief: Bittersweet night for record-equalling Milner
Milner matched Barry on 653 Premier League appearances, and could move ahead of his fellow ex-Villa and Manchester City midfielder should he feature against Brentford on February 21.
However, he could not inspire Brighton to victory, and they have now won just one of their last 13 Premier League games (D6 L6).
The game's decisive moment represented the Seagulls' fourth own goal in the Premier League this season, with no side registering more, while it is as many as in their previous two campaigns combined.
A slice of luck was possibly the only way the teams would be separated, though. Brighton had nine attempts but accumulated only 0.5 expected goals, while Villa posted a slightly better 0.67 xG from their 15 shots, only one of which was on target.