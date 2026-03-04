NBA: Anthony Edwards Shines As Minnesota Timberwolves Pip Memphis Grizzlies 117-110

Anthony Edwards scored 41 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a sluggish first half to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-110 in the NBA on Wednesday (March 4). The Timberwolves, who moved into fourth in the Western Conference over the weekend, have won four in a row and seven of eight. Memphis saw their two-game winning streak end. Julius Randle added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves and Ayo Dosunmu contributed 14 points off the bench. Jaylen Wells led Memphis with 19 points and Cedric Coward added 15.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Grizzlies vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball game-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, middle, reaches for the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
1/9
Grizzlies vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball game-Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) works toward the basket as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Grizzlies vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball game-Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2) reacts after making a 3-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Grizzlies vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball game-Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Grizzlies vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball game-Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (2), middle, shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27), right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Grizzlies vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball game-Jaylen Wells
Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Grizzlies vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball game-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after making a 3-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Grizzlies vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball game-Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert works toward the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Grizzlies vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball game-Naz Reid
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) works toward the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Grizzlies vs Timberwolves NBA Basketball game-Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after making a 3-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, in Minneapolis. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Proteas Enter Favourites Against Kiwis In Kolkata

  2. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Top Five Performers From New Zealand So Far

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top 5 Performers For South Africa Including Markram, Ngidi

  5. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Reasons You Should Watch NZ V SA Semi-final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  5. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  2. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  3. Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

  4. Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights as West Asia Conflict Escalates

  5. War Anxiety Reverberates In Remote Kerala Villages: Fear-Mongering Adds To Tensions, Say Expats

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  2. As War In West Asia Escalates, Urgent Need To Get Back To Diplomacy

  3. Minab’s Small Coffins

  4. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  5. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List