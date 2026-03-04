NBA: Anthony Edwards Shines As Minnesota Timberwolves Pip Memphis Grizzlies 117-110
Anthony Edwards scored 41 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame a sluggish first half to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-110 in the NBA on Wednesday (March 4). The Timberwolves, who moved into fourth in the Western Conference over the weekend, have won four in a row and seven of eight. Memphis saw their two-game winning streak end. Julius Randle added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves and Ayo Dosunmu contributed 14 points off the bench. Jaylen Wells led Memphis with 19 points and Cedric Coward added 15.
