Cristiano Ronaldo Still In Riyadh, Al-Nassr Statement Confirms Amid Madrid Flight Rumours

In photos published on Al Nassr's social media channels, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen training with weights in the team gym following a hamstring injury. Thus, there was no question of him having left from Riyadh

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Cristiano Ronaldo Still In Riyadh, Al-Nassr Statement Confirms Amid Madrid Flight Rumours
Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in Riyadh. Photo: X/Al Nassr FC
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Cristiano Ronaldo suffered hamstring injury during Al-Nassr match against Al-Fayha

  • Rumours had circulated of Portuguese superstar leaving for Madrid amid Middle East unrest

  • Club statement, photos of Ronaldo training clarify matter

No, Cristiano Ronaldo has not left Saudi Arabia with his family to land in Madrid. Reports of the Portuguese superstar returning to Spain amid missile strikes targeting the United States embassy in Riyadh stand refuted, as he is currently recuperating at the Al-Nassr training camp.

The rumours erupted as flight tracking data from Flightradar24 showed Ronaldo’s private jet Bombardier Global Express 6500 leaving Riyadh in the night and landing in Madrid at 1am local time. The aircraft flew over Egypt and across the Mediterranean before touching down in Spain. But there was no confirmation of whether whether Ronaldo and his family were aboard the flight.

Subsequently, a statement from Al-Nassr clarified the matter, and reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano also refuted the rumours. The Saudi Pro League club stated that Ronaldo had sustained a hamstring injury during the team's 3-1 win over Al-Fayha.

“He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day,” Al-Nassr said. The club did not specify if it was a strain or tear, and coach Jorge Jesus had suggested after the game it was “muscle fatigue.”

In photos published on Al Nassr's social media channels, Ronaldo was seen training with weights in the team gym. Thus, there was no question of him having left from Riyadh.

Related Content
Cristiano Ronaldo and his team Al-Nassr leave from Riyadh for the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 game against Al-Ahli. - | Photo: X/AlNassr FC
Did Cristiano Ronaldo Leave Riyadh, Fly To Spain Amid Drone Strikes In Saudi Arabia? Here's Truth
Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in training ahead of the AFC Champions League Two match against Arkadag on February 18, 2026. - | Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN
Al-Nassr 1-0 Arkadag, AFC Champions League Two: Ronaldo Watches From Stands As Saudi Side Seal Quarterfinal Spot
Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the Al-Nassr starting line-up is expected today in the Saudi Pro League - FOXVivo
Al Fateh 0-2 Al-Nassr, SPL 2025-26 Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores On His Return As Big Yellow Grab All 3 Points
Cristiano Ronaldo has not taken the pitch again for Al-Nassr, having refused to play the previous Saudi Pro League game owing to his unhappiness with the ownership. - Photo: X/Al Nassr FC
Al-Nassr 2-0 Al-Ittihad, Saudi Pro League Highlights: Sadio Mane And Angelo Gabriel Strike Late As Big Yellow Win
Related Content

Ronaldo bought the 81 million US-dollar Bombardier plane in 2024, having earlier owned a Gulfstream G200. Currently, all commercial flights are grounded in the Middle East amid the ongoing Israel-USA-Iran conflict.

The 41-year-old forward has lived in Riyadh with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, and his five children since signing with Al-Nassr in December 2022. He is likely to miss his side’s postponed AFC Champions League Two quarter-final match against Al Wasl owing to the injury.

Q

When did Cristiano Ronaldo get injured?

A

Cristiano Ronaldo get injured during during Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Al-Fayha in Saudi Pro League.

Q

When is Al-Nassr's next match?

A

With their AFC Champions League Two quarter-final against Al Wasl postponed indefinitely due to the Middle East conflict, Al-Nassr next faces Neom in the Saudi Pro League on March 8.

Q

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play next Al-Nassr match?

A

The hamstring injury and Al-Nassr not giving a timeline for Ronaldo's recovery render him a doubtful starter for the Neom match.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Proteas Enter Favourites Against Kiwis In Kolkata

  2. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Top Five Performers From New Zealand So Far

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top 5 Performers For South Africa Including Markram, Ngidi

  5. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Reasons You Should Watch NZ V SA Semi-final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  5. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  2. Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights as West Asia Conflict Escalates

  3. Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

  4. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  5. Congress Shifts Gears In DMK Alliance Talks

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. As War In West Asia Escalates, Urgent Need To Get Back To Diplomacy

  4. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  5. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List