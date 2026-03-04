India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

Summary of this article
Abhishek Sharma still not in kind of form he was before T20 World Cup
India spin duo of Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy will need to tackle short boundaries at Wankhede Stadium
England relying on captain Harry Brook, Will Jacks; Jos Buttler's form a worry
Having needed a Sanju Samson special to make the T20 World Cup semi-finals, India must now tackle a dangerous spin threat from England as the familiar foes face off in Thursday's (March 5, 2026) high-stakes semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium. This will be third consecutive T20 World Cup last-four clash between the two sides.
India, who were overwhelming favourites at the start of the tournament, have not been able to produce a perfect game against stronger sides in the competition so far. They have instead been adopting a flexible approach after the drubbing from South Africa in their Super Eights opener.
Samson was brought back to the playing XI to have at least one right-hander in the top order, and that decision paid off against the Windies as well as Zimbabwe. More than 10 years after his India debut, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter finally played a career-defining innings on the big stage with a luminous 97 not out in the virtual knockout against Shai Hope's side.
While the 31-year-old's confidence must be soaring after that special effort, India would be hoping that it rubs off on his opening partner Abhishek Sharma. The southpaw was in the form of his life leading into the ICC event while Samson had to be dropped from the playing eleven after a poor run against New Zealand in the preceding bilateral series.
The tables have turned now and Abhishek needs a confidence-boosting innings. The 25-year-old did get a half-century against Zimbabwe in the Super Eights but remains far from his destructive best.
Indian Batting Versus England Spin
England would have their plans ready for the two openers. There could be a flurry of short balls into the ribcage from Jofra Archer to test Samson, who has struggled against the England speedster in the past, while Will Jacks could bother Abhishek with his off-spin in the powerplay.
Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson has also bowled in the first six overs while the home team need to be at their toes against the experienced Adil Rashid in the middle overs. The Indian batters did prepare for all those challenges in a three-hour long practice session on Tuesday.
After a roaring start to the tournament, Ishan Kishan has gone off the boil a but and would be backing himself to fire at his former Indian Premier League home ground. The same goes for Mumbai Indians players, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya.
Having shuffled down the order to help the team's cause, Tilak has impressed with his ball-striking in the middle-order, something that he could not do as well at number three earlier.
Indian Bowlers Wary Of Wankhede Conditions
Considering the short boundaries at the Wankhede, the spin duo of Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy will have little room for error. The mystery spinner needs to find his lengths a bit more consistently after proving less effective against the West Indies and South Africa.
Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has been world-class as usual but there is scope for improvement from the bowlers at the death. It will be interesting to see how Suryakumar deploys his attack, with Shivam Dube proving to be a risky sixth bowling option.
Playing skilled left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is always a tempting prospect but India might not tinker with their playing eleven.
India played their tournament opener in Mumbai and were troubled by the medium pace of Shadley van Schalkwyk on a two-paced surface at the time. The pitch designated for the semi-final has been used twice in the tournament – when West Indies defended 196 against England and Italy eased to a 10-wicket win over Nepal after bowling the opposition out for 123.
As for England, they have banked on the individual brilliance of Harry Brook and Jacks to bail them out of tricky situations with the bat. All-rounder Sam Curran too has played his part well. The focus has been on out-of-form Jos Buttler heading into the contest and it remains to be seen if the former England captain can regain his rhythm in a pressure-cooker match.
(With PTI inputs)
When and where will the India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final be played?
The second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 5) at 7pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30pm.
What happened the last time the two teams met at the T20 World Cup?
India avenged their 10-wicket hammering at the hands of England in 2022 to thrash the Three Lions by 68 runs in 2024, en route the title.
What are India and England's squads, going into the semi-final?
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.
England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.