India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

Defending champions India have not produced a perfect performance against stronger sides in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far, and would need to watch out for the dangerous England spin attack and batting

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row
India's Kuldeep Yadav, front, Axar Patel, left, Sanju Samson, Varun Chakravarthy and others during a training session ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England in Mumbai. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma still not in kind of form he was before T20 World Cup

  • India spin duo of Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy will need to tackle short boundaries at Wankhede Stadium

  • England relying on captain Harry Brook, Will Jacks; Jos Buttler's form a worry

Having needed a Sanju Samson special to make the T20 World Cup semi-finals, India must now tackle a dangerous spin threat from England as the familiar foes face off in Thursday's (March 5, 2026) high-stakes semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium. This will be third consecutive T20 World Cup last-four clash between the two sides.

India, who were overwhelming favourites at the start of the tournament, have not been able to produce a perfect game against stronger sides in the competition so far. They have instead been adopting a flexible approach after the drubbing from South Africa in their Super Eights opener.

Samson was brought back to the playing XI to have at least one right-hander in the top order, and that decision paid off against the Windies as well as Zimbabwe. More than 10 years after his India debut, the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter finally played a career-defining innings on the big stage with a luminous 97 not out in the virtual knockout against Shai Hope's side.

While the 31-year-old's confidence must be soaring after that special effort, India would be hoping that it rubs off on his opening partner Abhishek Sharma. The southpaw was in the form of his life leading into the ICC event while Samson had to be dropped from the playing eleven after a poor run against New Zealand in the preceding bilateral series.

Related Content
India's Sanju Samson, 9, reacts after winning in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final? Fans React To ICC Ban Reports
India Win ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Reactions Pour In After 100-Run England Drubbing in Final | Who Said What - JioHotstar
India Win ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Reactions Pour In After 100-Run England Drubbing in Final | Who Said What
India U19's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates during the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup final against England U19 on February 6, 2026. - | Photo: X/BCCI
IND Vs ENG, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Final Highlights: India Beat England By 100 Runs To Become 6-Time Champions
India U19's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action during hte ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup match against England U19 on February 6, 2026. - | Photo: X/BCCI
IND Vs ENG, ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Steals The Show With 55-ball Century
Related Content

The tables have turned now and Abhishek needs a confidence-boosting innings. The 25-year-old did get a half-century against Zimbabwe in the Super Eights but remains far from his destructive best.

South Africa's Corbin Bosch, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Zimbabwe's Tony Munyonga during the T20 World Cup cricket match between South Africa and Zimbabwe in New Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Reasons You Should Watch NZ V SA Semi-final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Indian Batting Versus England Spin

England would have their plans ready for the two openers. There could be a flurry of short balls into the ribcage from Jofra Archer to test Samson, who has struggled against the England speedster in the past, while Will Jacks could bother Abhishek with his off-spin in the powerplay.

Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson has also bowled in the first six overs while the home team need to be at their toes against the experienced Adil Rashid in the middle overs. The Indian batters did prepare for all those challenges in a three-hour long practice session on Tuesday.

After a roaring start to the tournament, Ishan Kishan has gone off the boil a but and would be backing himself to fire at his former Indian Premier League home ground. The same goes for Mumbai Indians players, skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya.

Having shuffled down the order to help the team's cause, Tilak has impressed with his ball-striking in the middle-order, something that he could not do as well at number three earlier.

Indian Bowlers Wary Of Wankhede Conditions

Considering the short boundaries at the Wankhede, the spin duo of Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy will have little room for error. The mystery spinner needs to find his lengths a bit more consistently after proving less effective against the West Indies and South Africa.

Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has been world-class as usual but there is scope for improvement from the bowlers at the death. It will be interesting to see how Suryakumar deploys his attack, with Shivam Dube proving to be a risky sixth bowling option.

Playing skilled left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav is always a tempting prospect but India might not tinker with their playing eleven.

India played their tournament opener in Mumbai and were troubled by the medium pace of Shadley van Schalkwyk on a two-paced surface at the time. The pitch designated for the semi-final has been used twice in the tournament – when West Indies defended 196 against England and Italy eased to a 10-wicket win over Nepal after bowling the opposition out for 123.

As for England, they have banked on the individual brilliance of Harry Brook and Jacks to bail them out of tricky situations with the bat. All-rounder Sam Curran too has played his part well. The focus has been on out-of-form Jos Buttler heading into the contest and it remains to be seen if the former England captain can regain his rhythm in a pressure-cooker match.

(With PTI inputs)

Q

When and where will the India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final be played?

A

The second semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (March 5) at 7pm IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30pm.

Q

What happened the last time the two teams met at the T20 World Cup?

A

India avenged their 10-wicket hammering at the hands of England in 2022 to thrash the Three Lions by 68 runs in 2024, en route the title.

Q

What are India and England's squads, going into the semi-final?

A

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England Preview: Familiar Foes Playing Third T20 World Cup Semi-Final In Row

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Top Five Performers From New Zealand So Far

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top 5 Performers For South Africa Including Markram, Ngidi

  4. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Reasons You Should Watch NZ V SA Semi-final

  5. South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 1st Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  5. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  2. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  3. Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

  4. Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights as West Asia Conflict Escalates

  5. War Anxiety Reverberates In Remote Kerala Villages: Fear-Mongering Adds To Tensions, Say Expats

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. As War In West Asia Escalates, Urgent Need To Get Back To Diplomacy

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  3. Minab’s Small Coffins

  4. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  5. India Advises Nationals in Iran to Stay Indoors Amid Escalating Security Situation

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List