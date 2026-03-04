ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Top Five Performers From New Zealand So Far

Though New Zealand are yet to defeat South Africa in T20 World Cup history, they have enough firepower to surprise the Proteas in the 2026 semi-finals. Check out the five best Kiwi performers so far in this edition

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
South Africa Vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal Top five nz performers rachin ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates the wicket of England's Sam Curran during their T20 World Cup match in Colombo. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • South Africa beat New Zealand by seven wickets in group stage

  • Kiwis sneaked through to semis after Pakistan could not complete job against Sri Lanka

  • Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert have been standout performers for All Blacks

As is so often the case in ICC tournaments, New Zealand are the underdogs going into their semi-final fixture against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday (March 4, 2026). The Proteas handed Mitchell Santner's men a seven-wicket thrashing in the group stage, and remain the only unbeaten team in the competition.

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, left, and South Africa's David Miller, right, celebrates after they won the the T20 World Cup cricket match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
NZ Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas Beat Kiwis By 7 Wickets

BY Photo Webdesk

But the Kiwis have repeatedly shown the propensity to rise to the occasion and surprise opponents in knockout games in the past; ask India. Aiden Markram's men would suitably be wary in Kolkata, one presumes.

Before the last-four match gets underway, let us take a look at the five best performers from New Zealand so far:

Rachin Ravindra

Though he is yet to set the tournament alight with the bat, all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has shone bright with his left-arm spin, teasing batters with wide, loopy deliveries to extract good returns. He has claimed nine wickets from just 13 overs bowled so far at a miserly economy rate of 6.76 and strike rate of 8.66.

Related Content
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, second from right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Tom Banton during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
How New Zealand Reached T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals – Recapping Black Caps’ Journey
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai, India, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
New Zealand Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: H2H Record, Key Stats, Likely Playing XIs For Today’s Match
Canada's captain Dilpreet Bajwa, center, shake hands with New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra after New Zealand won the T20 World Cup cricket in Chennai. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup: Samra's Century In Vain As Ravindra, Phillips Power Kiwis To Super 8
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group D cricket match between Canada and New Zealand in Chennai. - AP Photo
New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis Enter Super Eight Following 8-Wicket Victory
Related Content

Tim Seifert

Among the All Blacks batters, Tim Seifert has fared the best, aggregating 216 runs at a strong strike rate of 157.66 and healthy average of 43.20. The wicketkeeper-opener has not played a big-impact innings after the group stage, though, and what better stage than the knockouts to change that?

New Zealand's players during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. - | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Santner Trains With Team NZ Ahead Of Semi-Final In Kolkata

BY Photo Webdesk

Finn Allen

Seifert's opening partner Finn Allen has also been among the runs to help give New Zealand consistently good starts in the powerplay. More than his 189 runs, the strike rate of 173.39 has helped the team's cause and Allen would seek to give the Kiwis another flying start on Wednesday evening.

ALSO READ: Five Reasons Why You Should Watch NZ V SA Semi-Final

Glenn Phillips

With 176 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 160 and average of 44, Glenn Phillips has been the rock of the Kiwi middle-order. He is also invaluable in the field with the number of runs he saves each time, and outrageous catches and run-outs he can pull off at crucial junctures.

Matt Henry

Having gone home for the birth of his second child, Matt Henry has rejoined the side and is expected to be drafted in the playing XI. The fast bowler has been the pick of the New Zealand seamers with seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.41, and would aim to contain the explosive South African batting in the semi-final.

Q

What is New Zealand's head-to-head record against South Africa in T20 World Cups?

A

The two teams have faced off five times in T20 World Cup history, with South Africa winning on all five occasions.

Q

Who has taken most wickets and scored most runs for New Zealand in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far?

A

Rachin Ravindra tops the wickets list for Kiwis with nine scalps, while Tim Seifert has aggregated the most runs (216) going into the semi-finals.

Q

What are New Zealand and South Africa's squads for semi-final?

A

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals: Top Five Performers From New Zealand So Far

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Top 5 Performers For South Africa Including Markram, Ngidi

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Reasons You Should Watch NZ V SA Semi-final

  4. South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 1st Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

  5. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of IND Vs ENG

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tense Three-Day Dubai Ordeal: 'I Hope It’s First And Last'

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

  5. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  2. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  3. Equity Without History: The UGC Norm Proposals Through An Adivasi Lens

  4. Kolkata Airport Cancels 10 International Flights as West Asia Conflict Escalates

  5. War Anxiety Reverberates In Remote Kerala Villages: Fear-Mongering Adds To Tensions, Say Expats

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. As War In West Asia Escalates, Urgent Need To Get Back To Diplomacy

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  3. Minab’s Small Coffins

  4. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  5. India Advises Nationals in Iran to Stay Indoors Amid Escalating Security Situation

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War: Explosions Heard In Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Israel Seizes Land In Lebanon

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List